ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Despite COVID, tourists are returning to Northern Finland seeking Santa Claus

arctictoday.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHELSINKI — Santa Claus and heavy snowfalls are attracting British tourists back to Finnish Lapland, bolstering Finland’s tourism industry that has been hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic. Most of the tourists coming to Lapland over Christmas are from Britain, Sanna Karkkainen managing director of Rovaniemi Tourism...

www.arctictoday.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Verge

The only Christmas tradition I care about is Sweden’s arson goat

If you’ve never heard of the Gävle Goat before, there are just two critical pieces of information you need to know. First: the Gävle Goat is a giant straw statue of a goat erected every Christmas in the Swedish town of Gävle. It’s essentially a massive Yule Goat, a traditional symbol of the Yuletide season in areas of Scandinavia and Northern Europe, and was first installed in the town in 1966. The most recent incarnation stands 42 feet high and weighs 3.6 tonnes.
LIFESTYLE
Daily Mail

How did 10% of passengers to Holland from South Africa arrive with Covid when they all had NEGATIVE tests? Alarm as suspected cases of Omicron are reported in Germany, Australia and Czech Republic alongside confirmed UK and Belgium cases

Alarms were today raised after one in ten passengers coming into the Netherlands from South Africa this morning tested positive for Covid and a wave of suspected cases of the new super-mutant variant were spotted in Europe. Around 600 passengers arrived on two planes in Schipol Airport, near Amsterdam, from...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#British#Finnish#Reuters#Tak
lonelyplanet.com

France travel during COVID-19: What it felt like to visit this winter

A recent trip I took to France coincided with the country's ongoing battle with its fifth wave of the pandemic and the emergence of the Omicron strain of COVID-19. Here's what it felt like visit this winter, and what to expect if you're traveling there soon. France largely opened to...
TRAVEL
stonyplainreporter.com

Furor: Finland’s 36-year-old PM goes clubbing despite exposure to COVID case

Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin has come under heavy media criticism after enjoying a night on the town knowing she had been exposed to the coronavirus. Marin, 36, is being called out for a lapse of judgment after she failed to return home from the bar on Saturday night upon learning Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto had tested positive for Covid. The two had been in close proximity just a day earlier.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Tourism
Country
Finland
Country
France
NewsBreak
Travel Restrictions
NewsBreak
Health
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
The Independent

Finland’s prime minister faces criticism for staying out clubbing till 4am despite Covid exposure

Finland’s prime minister Sanna Marin has come under fire for partying at a nightclub despite knowing she had come in contact with foreign minister Pekka Haavisto who had contracted Covid-19.Ms Marin, 36, issued a lengthy statement on Facebook on Monday, in which she said she was “really sorry” for her actions.Photographs of her dancing with friends till about 4am at the Butchers nightclub in national capital Helsinki were published by Seiska, an entertainment magazine, sparking criticism.“We [Ms Marin and her husband] had gone out for dinner, shopping in the city, saw our friends and spent time in the evening and...
PUBLIC HEALTH
AFP

Travellers rush to beat France-UK travel deadline

Passengers on Friday rushed to beat a midnight deadline for travel to and from Britain and France, complaining of an overly-draconian reaction and costly last-minute ticket changes before tough new Covid restrictions come into force. After midnight French time, (2300 GMT Friday) travellers will need to show a compelling reason for travel between the two countries, under shock new rules announced on Thursday by France to combat the Omicron variant of Covid-19. The only exemptions for needing a compelling reason are for French and European travellers returning to France and British passengers heading in the other direction. "I feel very lucky that I managed to get out of France on the last day that it's possible," said Isla, a student at the Gare du Nord station in Paris with a ticket for one of the last Eurostar trains heading to London before the rules came into force.
TRAVEL
Shropshire Star

Thousands set off for France to beat midnight tourism ban

Cross-Channel rail operator Eurostar is urging people to avoid London St Pancras station unless they have a pre-booked ticket. Thousands of travellers are embarking on trips to France ahead of the introduction of a ban on UK tourists. Cross-Channel rail operator Eurostar is urging people to avoid London St Pancras...
LIFESTYLE
healthing.ca

Santa Claus is back at the mall with COVID restrictions in place

To quote Will Ferrell as the excitable titular character in Elf: “Santa’s coming!”. After Old Saint Nick had to give holiday mall visits a pass in 2020 due to COVID-19, Santa Claus is back asking those both naughty and nice what they want for Christmas this year. Cadillac Fairview, one...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Ban on tourism trips to France deemed ‘hammer blow’ by travel industry

A ban on UK tourists entering France has been described as a “hammer blow” by travel firms. French Prime Minister Jean Castex announced tough restrictions will be enforced from Saturday, including a requirement for “compelling reasons” to travel to or from the UK. Trips for tourism...
TRAVEL
AFP

Santa Claus isn't coming to town: Covid sparks St. Nick shortage

Christmas is just around the corner but you may struggle to spot a Santa spreading joy in the United States this holiday season. That's because the pandemic has caused a shortage of Father Christmases, according to a booking company and Santa Claus training school. After festivities were kept to a minimum last year due to Covid-19, parties are back for Christmas 2021 but the supply of plump, white-bearded men in red is way behind demand. "There's a tremendous shortage of Santa Claus entertainers," Mitch Allen, founder of Texas-based rental agency Hire Santa, told AFP.
FESTIVAL
Gazette

German police arrest Santa Claus attending anti-COVID measure protest

Looks like Santa Claus is on the naughty list in Germany this year. Police arrested a man dressed as Santa Claus at the Stralsund Christmas market on Monday for allegedly not showing his identification. The Santa Claus was part of a group of 65 people protesting anti-COVID measures in the country, according to Twitchy.
RETAIL
BoardingArea

Greece and France Add New Travel Restrictions as Covid Cases Spike

Greece is introducing new requirements for international travelers visiting the country. The Greek Health Ministry has just announced changes to its entry requirements which is set to take effect on Sunday, December 19. Over the past few weeks, the Mediterranean destination has been experiencing a spike in COVID-19 cases. All...
TRAVEL
Time Out Global

The UK’s travel ‘red list’ has been scrapped... again

It took almost a year since the first global lockdown, but at the start of 2021 the UK – finally – significantly beefed up its border controls. Enter the traffic light system – and those dreaded, expensive PCR tests. At the very extreme, the country announced that UK residents returning from the worst-affected ‘red list’ regions would have to quarantine in hotels. Meanwhile, everyone except British and Irish citizens (and official residents) would be turned away at the border.
TRAVEL
US News and World Report

UK Tourist Travel Ban a 'Disaster' for French Ski Resorts

PARIS (Reuters) - In the French ski resort of Val d'Isere, staff had been hired, shelves fully stocked and everyone was looking forward to a good season until, that is, France banned British tourists due to fears over the Omicron variant of the coronavirus. The ban was announced on Thursday,...
TRAVEL
BBC

Travellers 'devastated' over French restrictions

France is bringing in tougher travel restrictions for travellers arriving from the UK from Saturday as part of efforts to slow the spread of the Omicron variant of coronavirus. The BBC talked to holidaymakers and hoteliers about the effects the tighter restrictions will have on them. Mum of two Anna...
LIFESTYLE
airlive.net

ALERT France will ‘drastically’ restrict travel from the UK due to a surge in the #omicron

France will “drastically” restrict travel from the UK due to a surge in the omicron COVID-19 variant, according to a government spokesperson. France is to tighten up restrictions on travel to and from Britain to slow the spread of the omicron variant of COVID-19 which is causing record numbers of cases on the other side of the Channel, the government said on Thursday.
TRAVEL

Comments / 0

Community Policy