THE DAILY SCOPE, 12/10/21: With the uptick in consumer consciousness towards sustainability, brands are following suit and deploying marketing strategies that emphasize their commitment to the environment. Direct-to-consumer (DTC) brands have tackled this demand through a number of tactics mainly displayed through sustainable manufacturing and buy-back programs. But, it’s hard for customers to tell whether a company is truly serious about sustainability or if it’s purely a marketing scheme, which is where green storefronts come in. As Brin Snelling writes in Forbes, there is no better way for a DTC brand to visibly display to consumers its commitment to sustainability than by employing green storefronts. At the moment, buildings and their construction contribute to 37 percent of worldwide CO2 emissions according to the UN’s 2021 Global Status Report for Buildings and Construction.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 7 DAYS AGO