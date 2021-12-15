ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLS

Real Salt Lake’s 2022 Season Schedule Released

By TOM HACKETT
kslsports.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSALT LAKE CITY – Real Salt Lake’s 2022 schedule has been released by Major League Soccer and will begin with an away trip against Houston on February 27th and conclude with a home fixture against Portland on October 9. In 2022, Major League Soccer will go back...

kslsports.com

