New voting equipment has arrived to the DuPage County Clerk’s Office. The Hart InterCivic Verity paper voting system, featuring 100 percent paper ballots, will be used in the 2022 primary election. The county’s new system will ensure all voters have the same voting experience, as there is no different size or shape of ballot for voters with disabilities. The Verity system meets the highest election security standards and is not connected to the internet, according to a DuPage County press release. The system includes automatic counting for write-in votes, ranked choice voting capability, faster and reliable recounts, and multiple language options.

NAPERVILLE, IL ・ 3 DAYS AGO