Sotheby's Hails Record Sales In 2021

By AFP News
IBTimes
IBTimes
 2 days ago
Auction house Sotheby's announced Wednesday that it had enjoyed record annual sales of $7.3 billion in 2021 as the art market rebounds from the pandemic. Sotheby's said in a statement it had already made $6 billion from auctions this...

Robb Report

Sotheby’s Owner Patrick Drahi May Take the Auction House Public, Reports Say

Patrick Drahi, the owner of Sotheby’s, is reportedly mulling taking the auction house public. If Drahi does move forward with a plan to do an initial public offering, it would take place just a few years after he took the 277-year old auction private in 2019, ending its house’s 30-year run as a publicly traded company. According to a report from Bloomberg, Drahi, who accrued his wealth through the US telecoms company Altice, could move to bring the company public in the US next year. Since acquiring Sotheby’s for $3.7 billion more than two years ago, the French-Israeli billionaire has received major payouts from the...
BUSINESS
roselawgroupreporter.com

Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty’s Lists Desert Dome Home For Sale

(SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.) – Sitting in much coveted North Scottsdale, this uniquely-styled home known as the “Desert Dome” is now being offered for sale. Presented by Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty, Arizona’s leader in luxury real estate, the home is currently listed at $3,750,000 with Agent Courtney Woods Olson.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
Motley Fool

Sotheby's Considers an IPO Two Years After It Went Private

For more crisp and insightful business and economic news, subscribe to The Daily Upside newsletter. It's completely free and we guarantee you'll learn something new every day. When French billionaire Patrick Drahi bought Sotheby's and took the world's second largest auction house off public markets in 2019, the art world was shocked like the figure in Edvard Munch's The Scream.
BUSINESS
Justin Sun
Alberto Giacometti
MySanAntonio

French billionaire Drahi weighs IPO of Sotheby's auction house

French telecom billionaire Patrick Drahi is weighing an initial public offering of Sotheby's, a little over two years after he bought the storied auction house, people with knowledge of the matter said. Drahi has held preliminary discussions with potential advisers about a U.S. listing of Sotheby's as soon as next...
BUSINESS
theblockcrypto.com

Sotheby’s netted $100 million from NFT sales in 2021: report

The centuries-old art auction house Sotheby’s reported that it earned $100 million from non-fungible token (NFT) sales this year, according to a release shared with The Block. The auction house held its first NFT sale from the digital artist Pak between April 12-14, which brought in $16.8 million from...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Robb Report

Phillips’s New York Watch Auction Scores a Record $35.9 Million in Sales

Phillips’s watch department put an eight-figure exclamation point on its already superlative 2021. The auction house’s annual New York sale brought in $35.9 million over the weekend. The two-day event sold 100 percent by lot and value, and set a new record for the highest-value watch auction in US history. The figure brings the annual total for Phillips in Association with Bacs & Russo—which is the full name of the auction house’s watch arm—to a staggering $209.3 million, according to the auction house. That represents a new single-year record for an auction house, as well as an 89 percent increase over 2019,...
SHOPPING
probuilder.com

Hawaii’s Luxury Real Estate Market Reports Record Sales

For the first three quarters of 2021, Hawaii’s luxury market hit a record breaking deal volume of $3.698 billion with an average of 16 luxury homes sold per week for 39 weeks straight, according to CNBC. The ultra-luxury market, which includes homes priced above $10 million, also reported strong growth fueled by high demand and low interest rates during the pandemic.
HAWAII STATE
hypebeast.com

Sotheby's New York Achieves a Personal Best With Sale of $9.6m USD Patek Philippe

While all eyes were on the Tiffany Blue Patek Philippe 5711 selling at Phillips this weekend in New York, a rare vintage Patek achieved nearly $10m USD at Sotheby’s. Some 19 bidders battled it out in Sotheby’s New York salesroom for the new-to-market “Pink-on-Pink” Patek Philippe Ref 1518, which eventually hammered for $9.6m USD, more than four times the presale estimate of $2.2m USD.
SHOPPING
hypebeast.com

Sotheby’s Is Auctioning a Sculpture of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor

A portion of the proceeds benefit The Breonna Taylor Foundation and WE ARE FLOYD. Confront Art is auctioning two influential sculptures of Breonna Taylor and George Floyd in Sotheby’s Contemporary Art sale. The two busts were made by artist Chris Caranbuci as part of the art collective’s. series....
VISUAL ART
mpamag.com

Sotheby's on Canadian Gen-Z's housing plans and preferences

Seventy-five per cent of urban Canadian Generation Z adults said that they are likely to buy and own a primary residence in their lifetime, with 49% indicating that they are “very likely” to do so, according to polling by Sotheby’s and the Mustel Group. Of this demographic,...
REAL ESTATE
intothegloss.com

Joanna Gong, Private Sales Director Specialist, Sotheby’s

"Jewelry is quite a family oriented industry, and a lot of it is generational. But my family is definitely not in jewelry—what happened was, when I was in university in New York, I visited the Metropolitan Museum of Art and fell in love with their arms and armor collection. I wanted to learn how to make things like that. I signed up for a blacksmithing course, and very quickly moved on to softer metals such as silver and gold. That’s how I became a jewelry design major. My fascination with the art world often comes from the idea of exploring the collective unconscious. I used to do lectures on jewelry history, and I’d often start off with a quote that was something like, ‘The history of the world is often the history of desire, and the history of desire can be best told through jewelry.’ Think about the French Revolution and Marie Antoinette, or the Romanovs fleeing Russia with a pocketful of diamonds, or how Manhattan Island was bought with a pocketful of glass beads from the Dutch… I love exploring the historical side of jewelry, and how design can be a distillation of a society’s cultural values.
ECONOMY
FOXBusiness

Lamborghini CEO Andrea Baldi bullish on brand's record sales

Lamborghini is charging like the bull on its logo. The Italian exotic car brand set an all-time global sales record of 6,902 vehicles through the first three quarters of 2021 and is on track to break its best full-year result of 8,205 that was reached in 2019 following the introduction of its best-selling Urus SUV.
ECONOMY
inputmag.com

Sotheby's enters the NFT metaverse with... some random squiggly lines

Sotheby’s today took its first real steps into the metaverse with a project called “Chromie Squiggles.” The project is, as the name implies, about a bunch of squiggly lines. Or, as Sotheby’s puts it, “a kaleidoscopic serpent existing in a digitalized form.”. If you’re still confused about what, exactly, Chromie...
ENTERTAINMENT
New York Post

Champagne on track for record 2021 sales

Champagne makers are raising a glass themselves — to what is expected to be a record year of sales for the bubbly libation. The industry – located exclusively in the Champagne region of northeast France — is on track to sell 315 million bottles in 2021, with sales totaling $6.2 billion, France24 reported.
DRINKS
hypebeast.com

Sotheby's Launches 'CONTEMPORARY SHOWCASE: ANIME GO'

Featuring original drawings and trading cards from ‘Pokémon,’ ‘Hunter x Hunter,’ Studio Ghibli, ‘Dragon Ball Z,’ ‘Yu-Gi-Oh!’ and more. Sotheby’s has launched CONTEMPORARY SHOWCASE: ANIME GO, showcasing “production cels and dougas and gengas (key animation drawings and original pictures) from acclaimed animes such as Sailor Moon, Dragon Ball Z and Pokémon to works from industry-revered studios including Studio Ghibli and Tezuka Production, the masters behind classics like My Neighbor Totoro.”
ECONOMY
shawneemissionpost.com

Bash & Co. Sotheby’s International Realty: Pros and cons of condo living

The recent months have proven to be an exodus for all types for homeowners – from leaving large metropolitan areas and heading to the suburbs or from selling your home and making the decision to rent. Throw a housing shortage in the mix and things have been interesting to say the least! In addition to the scenarios mentioned above, there have been an influx of owners selling their single-family homes and downsizing to a condo. Today I wanted to take a deeper look into the pros and cons of condo living to help you decide of this type of home is right for you!
REAL ESTATE
Robb Report

This Stunning $52 Million NYC Townhouse Was Designed for Your Blue-Chip Art Collection

Here is a stunning Manhattan townhouse with an impeccable Upper East Side location and a one-of-a-kind recent renovation. The star of the property is the sinuous spiral staircase, made entirely of one piece of Corian, that rises beneath a circular skylight. Spread over eight floors (including the basement and roof terrace), there is 12,000 square feet of space in this contemporary mansion that’s come to market with an asking price of $52 million. The property is listed with Adam Modlin of the Modlin Group. The neo-Federal townhouse was purchased in 2013 for $15 million, and then a reported $57 million was spent on renovations overseen...
INTERIOR DESIGN
