United Airlines To Add More Flights To CES 2022 As Show Attendees Increase

Southwest Airlines CEO Gary Kelly has tested positive for Covid-19 after downplaying the idea that masks should be required on flights. Mr Kelly testified in front of Congress on Wednesday when he and other airline bosses could be seen maskless. He appeared before lawmakers alongside the CEOs of American and United Airlines, as well as the director of operations for Delta Air Lines and the president of the largest flight attendant’s union in the US. They spoke for more than three hours at a Senate Commerce Committee hearing about the $54bn of payroll support airlines received in reaction to...

AEROSPACE & DEFENSE ・ 15 HOURS AGO