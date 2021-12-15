ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
United Airlines To Add More Flights To CES 2022 As Show Attendees Increase

By Joseph Gobran
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

As consumers are highly anticipating the in-person return of CES in 2022, United Airlines has announced that it is adding 44 new flights to and from Las Vegas in light of increasing attendees. CES was moved to an all-digital show in 2021...

