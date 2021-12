Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. ? Or simply want to sign up for a Peloton app trial? To make the most of your workouts and what the brand's roster of stellar instructors has to offer, you might want to consider getting a set (or a few sets, frankly) of weights for your Peloton workouts. While the company does offer some cardio equipment upgrades that include a set of dumbbells, you also have the option of investing in your own set(s). Here's what to know about how you'll use weights in Peloton classes, plus where to get the perfect Peloton weights for your workouts of choice.

WORKOUTS ・ 5 DAYS AGO