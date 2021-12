Brad Pitt is changing his tune. The 57-year-old actor has teamed up with Emmy-winning music producer Damien Quintard to reopen Miraval Studios—the legendary recording facility located at Château Miraval in Correns, France, that has hosted sessions for Pink Floyd, Sting and the Cranberries—after a complete redesign. The music studio, which was built in 1977 by Château Miraval's then-owner Jacques Loussier, largely sat unused for two decades until Pitt and Quintard decided to renovate the space for musicians to take on new recordings. In a press release, Quintard said that he "immediately clicked" with Pitt when the two met in Paris. "It was an intense moment...

