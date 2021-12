At its meeting Tuesday evening, the Wake County school board voted unanimously to give raises to all of its school system employees, raising the minimum wage to $15 an hour for all system workers currently making less and awarding raises of some 43 percent to some of its lowest-paid workers. All support staff workers will get raises of at least 5.3 percent and teachers will receive raises under the plan as well.

WAKE COUNTY, NC ・ 11 DAYS AGO