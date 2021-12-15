ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

VMI up 65-63 on Wake. 3:48 left

By HokieNeal
sportswar.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleExam-time lull. They’re what 10-1? Yeah they’re going to...

virginiatech.sportswar.com

sportswar.com

Highlight reel link. One of the free kicks is a world class shot

Congratulations to Emily Gray, third pick in the NWSL draft by -- dallasvt 12/18/2021 2:45PM. Highlight reel link. One of the free kicks is a world class shot -- LAHokieAlum 12/19/2021 12:38PM.
SPORTS
sportswar.com

The people in the stands look like seats

None of these schools are anywhere close to Florida. Not a lot of fans -- IV_Hokie12 12/20/2021 1:33PM. Also, many of the big names like Iowa and PSU wrestled tonight. -- nvpbrown 12/20/2021 8:56PM.
SPORTS
sportswar.com

For gods sake take a pill

Because Fu was....... Meadows made 1st team All American 9th grade team -- hokiepokie4321 12/17/2021 12:37PM. Basically Vice thought there were better options and Fuente backed him up -- ShockWaveVT 12/18/2021 2:08PM. The 1st Coach Grimes recruited HS wrestlers because of their footwork -- TomTurkey 12/17/2021 10:31AM.
SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vmi
sportswar.com

Congrats to our Track Athletes, Tyreke Sapp & Patrick Forrest

Congrats to our Track Athletes, Tyreke Sapp & Patrick Forrest -- carhokies 12/20/2021 2:25PM. Are they going to run as grad students in the winter and spring this year? -- UpperQuad 12/20/2021 8:08PM.
SPORTS
sportswar.com

My prediction, unfortunately, is 25-11 ASU.

VT only takes wins at 133, 174, and 184 with bonus points at 174 and 184 and I'm not 100 percent of the win at 133. Couldn't identify upset potential anywhere. Maybe they will provide me wrong.
SPORTS
NewsBreak
Sports
sportswar.com

15 pts away from 3 more wins

Underperformed and terrible in game coaching was definitely the issue this year. I actually bet that if WVU, ND, and Syracuse resulted in wins that Fu would still be coach. Tech even ended up w the 31 overall ranked recruiting class which was better than I thought we’d do. Crazy how just a few pts/plays can alter things.
BASKETBALL
sportswar.com

Bahamas bowl pretty much only game I would consider going to at this point

I suggest the ACC trade the Pinstripe & Fenway Bowl 4 Bahamas Boca Bowls! -- Stech 12/18/2021 12:02PM. Here is a report from a past Bahamas Bowl. Greatest event ever. -- reestuart 12/19/2021 6:46PM. Bahamas bowl pretty much only game I would consider going to at this point -- AnotherTechW
FOOTBALL
sportswar.com

The real crisis is Hokies screwing Hokies!

College sports are becoming a money grabbing sham by everyone. I am now concerned if it really has a place for academic institutions, maybe we just shut it down and have true club sports for students who really want to be there. President Sands and other college presidents need to fix what's happening to their institutions, screw the NCAA and all the crap that goes with it.
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

5-star wide receiver Zachariah Branch sets Christmas Eve commitment

Las Vegas (Nev.) Bishop Gorman wide receiver Zachariah Branch will announce his commitment on Christmas Eve at 4:00 p.m. ET, he tweeted Monday. Branch is the No. 15 prospect in the 2023 class, according to the On3 Consensus, a complete and equally weighted industry-generated average that utilizes all four major recruiting media companies. He ranks as the nation’s No. 1 wide receiver and the top overall prospect in Nevada.
FOOTBALL
247Sports

Eric Musselman calls Arkansas Razorbacks' loss to Hofstra 'most disappointing' competitiveness he has coached

After a red-hot start to the 2021-22 season, the Arkansas Razorbacks have dropped back-to-back games. One week after losing by 22 to Oklahoma, the Razorbacks were knocked off Saturday by Hofstra with an eight-point loss, 89-81. A squad that is usually buzzing under the leadership of head coach Eric Musselman is suddenly left searching for answers after a game that was very uncharacteristic.
COLLEGE SPORTS
thespun.com

USC QB Transfer Says Interesting School Was 1st To Contact Him

Earlier this month, USC quarterback Kedon Slovis decided to enter the NCAA transfer portal. Among the first schools to contact him was one of the Trojans’ greatest rivals. In an interview with TrojanSports.com, Slovis revealed that the Notre Dame Fighting Irish were the first team to call him. He said he was shocked by how quickly he heard back from any team, let alone Notre Dame.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Clemson Insider

Bad news for Iowa State

Looks like bad news for Iowa State as it gets ready to play Clemson in the Cheez-It Bowl on Dec. 29: Cyclones star running back Breece Hall announced Saturday that he is declaring for the 2022 NFL Draft, and (...)
IOWA STATE
All Hogs

WATCH: Eric Musselman After Upset Loss to Hofstra

Arkansas basketball coach Eric Musselman kept his comments brief tonight, but packed quite a punch in what he had to say. Musselman appeared visibly shaken by what he described as a lack of effort on his team's part.  He made it clear that former Razorback Abayomi "Bebe" Iyioli, who ...
COLLEGE SPORTS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

'Isn't it Ironic:' Lincoln Riley, USC feel the sting of betrayal in Running Back Coach's 'Choice'

It’s a saying many of us have heard all of our lives. That’s another one. The primary tenant, our choices have consequences and sometimes negative ones. That’s what Lincoln Riley and the USC Trojans are facing as they watch recently hired running backs coach, Tashard Choice, leave USC to join Steve Sarkisian’s staff at the University of Texas. Choice, who played for the Dallas Cowboys, heads back to Texas, where he’s highly respected, having coached with the Cowboys before joining the college ranks at the University of North Texas.
COLLEGE SPORTS

