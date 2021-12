PHOENIX -- James Forrest did the NCAA tournament improbable in 1992, knocking home his first three-pointer of the season at the buzzer to push Georgia Tech past No. 2 seed USC and into the Sweet 16. Perhaps the most heartbreaking shot in USC basketball history ended one of the best USC seasons in program history and ended the career of the Trojans' most iconic player, Harold Miner. The Trojans had been ranked No. 8 in the Associated Press poll entering the NCAA tournament.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO