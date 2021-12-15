Defiant Dog! Disabled Dog Finds Forever Home After Almost It Was Close To Being Put Down!

This Houston stray took his freedom flight through El Paso and we were lucky to learn his story and the amazing people who help these dogs in need. Dog rescuers know it takes a village to save the innocent lives of abused, neglected, and abandoned dogs in need. Thankfully, there are plenty of people out there who are willing to work together to get these dogs into rescues around the country that are willing to take them in and help them find their forever homes. Transporting dogs across the country in cars or vans can be stressful for the animals and drivers alike, so for long distances flying the animals is usually the ideal option.

EL PASO, TX ・ 10 DAYS AGO