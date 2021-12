... I'd rate it, on the whole, as only a mild disappointment. When I first saw it, I'd hoped that we could come out of it with only two losses. As it turned out, we lost three and we were in all of those games late had a chance to win at the end. So we really didn't fare too much differently than I'd hoped/expected. The only real turd in the punch bowl so far is the Wake Forest game and I think that we simply had a bad day there, just like St. Bonaventure had a bad day yesterday.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 15 HOURS AGO