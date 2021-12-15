Any VT swimmers?

With Liberty’s swim season opening this week, what will be significant is the return to in-person dual meets and fans in the stands after last season’s COVID-regulated virtual meets and empty bleachers. “That’s gonna be so big,” said Liberty head coach Reik Foust. “We’re really excited about that.”...
A strawman argument regarding SWVA schools. I do not recall people saying because a kid is from SWVA they cannot be good. However, many have correctly, at least IMO, said the depth of talent has decreased and that correspondingly can create questions as to the level of competition faced by those kids who are good.
Anyone else beginning to question the hires CBP's making? Make you say hmm ** -- orangeturkey 12/16/2021 12:42PM. What's more important? That you be impressed, that we spend all of this -- Tombo 12/16/2021 8:42PM. I'm really hoping they hire a couple really good retired HC's as "analysts" ** --...
Congrats to our Lady Hokies Chloe Brooks and Aisha Sheppard. -- carhokies 12/18/2021 09:30AM. Is Sheppard going to a grad student for the rest of the season? ** -- UpperQuad 12/18/2021 1:47PM. Does VT have to enroll her in a class or two to keep status as a student? --...
Virginia Tech signed 19 new football players on Wednesday, or 20 if you count Malachi Madison (which I do). The class is pretty evenly split between offense and defense, and though Tech will likely sign more in February, I want to go ahead and start taking a closer look at the players the Hokies have signed so far.
Clearly, the biggest news of the week in Virginia athletics came when UVA hired new football coach Tony Elliott. The Hoos introduced Elliott officially on Monday after he had met with the team on Sunday night. The hiring news has the football board buzzing. First, here’s the introductory press conference....
On Dec. 4, the interest in Virginia Tech was already there for Matoaca (Va.) three-star defensive end Keyshawn Burgos. Though still committed to Virginia, he used that weekend to officially visit the Hokies. On Monday, Burgos said he decided he needed a change. On Wednesday, Burgos signed his letter of...
Comments / 0