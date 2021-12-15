ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The major science-fiction films that get botany spectacularly wrong

By James Wong
WHAT with everything that has happened this year, I have found myself at home watching the box more often than usual. That...

sonomasun.com

Making a film of Jack London’s ‘best work of fiction’

Writer/Director Jay Craven comes to Sonoma on December 10 with his film Martin Eden, based on Jack London’s autobiographical novel, which was named the best feature of the year at the Boston Film Festival in 2021. “London is well known, but not well understood,” Craven told me. “Martin Eden, which...
SONOMA, CA
techraptor.net

Asmodee Gets Into Movies with Radar Films

For those not entirely in the know with board games, Asmodee is one of the largest publishers in the world. They have bought up and invested in multiple studios over the years and chances are you've seen or played at least one thing they had a hand in. What else could possibly happen with a publisher with this far of a reach? How about partnering with a studio for feature film adaptations?
MOVIES
asapland.com

an entertaining time travel and environmental science fiction tale that covers its flaws with good intentions

Special effects technician in the sagas ‘The Matrix’, ‘Star Wars’ or ‘X-Men’, Seth Larney debuted in 2017 with his first film as a director ‘Tombiro’, still unreleased in half the world. Now the South African filmmaker raised in Australia returns with a much more ambitious title and irregular but interesting results with ‘2067‘, a science fiction drama about time travel with an environmental message.
TRAVEL
#Botany#Science Fiction#Sci Fi
filminquiry.com

LAST AND FIRST MEN: Hauntingly Prescient Science-Fiction

Icelandic composer and musician Jóhann Jóhannsson may be best known to moviegoers for his many collaborations with director Denis Villeneuve, including his original scores for Arrival and Blade Runner 2049, but with Last and First Men, one sees that he had a knack for telling surreal science-fiction stories himself. Based on the 1930 novel of the same name by British author Olaf Stapledon, the story of Last and First Men is told in the form of a missive from the future from the last human species left in the universe, narrating the long and winding tale of their rise and fall as they hover on the edge of extinction.
MOVIES
epicstream.com

Star Wars: Return of the Jedi, Lord of the Rings Among the Films Added to This Year's National Film Registry

They are selected for preservation by the National Film Registry. Every year, the Library of Congress's National Film Registry adds 25 films that are "culturally, historically or aesthetically" significant that are selected for preservation. In order for a film to be eligible, they have to be at least 10 years old. Some of the iconic films that are included in the registry are The Godfather, Star Wars, Toy Story, The Dark Knight, Titanic, and many more.
MOVIES
NPR

Justin Chang pairs the 10 best movies of 2021 — plus 1 film that stands alone

2021 was the year that some of us returned to movie theaters, cautiously but gratefully. After a year spent watching screeners at home, it was wonderful to see great new movies on the big screen again. And there were great movies — so many that, as usual, I had trouble narrowing my year-end list down to 10. And so here are my 11 favorite movies of 2021, which, per my annual tradition, I've arranged as a series of grouped titles. I do this because it never ceases to amaze me how every year, so many of my favorite movies seem to be in conversation with each other.
MOVIES
Variety

‘2000 Songs of Farida’ Review: Bewitchingly Beautiful Tale of Tradition and Jealousy in Early 20th Century Uzbekistan

It can take a moment to adjust to the quiet, grave rhythms of the impossibly gorgeous “2000 Songs of Farida,” where the imagemaking is so resplendent as to be disorienting, given how accustomed we are to a cinema in which the pictures primarily serve the storytelling. But Yalkin Tuychiev’s film, which is Uzebkistan’s entry for the international Oscar, is hardly lacking in story: This historical drama is simply told with such grace that its opening scenes feel like snatches of a melody that needs to reach its refrain before we can recognize it as a song — one that harmonizes...
MOVIES
New Scientist

Don’t Look Up review: The funniest climate change movie so far

The Netflix disaster-satire film Don’t Look Up is a thinly-veiled metaphor for humanity’s haphazard efforts to tackle climate change, told through the story of a giant comet that’s on a collision course with Earth. New Scientist podcast editor Rowan Hooper reviewed Don’t Look Up with the help of Emily Atkin, who writes the climate newsletter Heated. Listen to their conversation on this episode of the New Scientist Weekly podcast or a read a transcript of the conversation below, which has been edited for clarity.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Avatar 2 Plot Details Reveal Major Trouble for Sully's New Family

Next December, 13 years after Avatar broke box office records around the globe, James Cameron's popular sci-fi franchise will finally be returning to the big screen. Cameron has four more Avatar movies on the way, the first of which will arrive at the end of 2022, and fans are anxious to finally see what the return to Pandora has in store. Virtually nothing is known about the plot of this next Avatar movie, other than it takes place near the oceans of Pandora. Now we finally know why.
MOVIES
ScreenCrush

The Best Movies of 2021

What a difference a year makes. Thanks to the pandemic, I saw fewer new releases in 2020 than any time I’ve been at this job, which is closing in on two decades. Even with 2021’s sluggish start, I wound up watching about 50 percent more movies before making this list. Last year’s cinematic drought turned into a deluge; there was almost too much stuff to see, and certainly too many good films to cram into a single Top 10.
MOVIES
Variety

The Best Films of 2021

It’s been nearly two years since the COVID-19 pandemic transformed the way the world does everything, from washing one’s hands to watching movies. Before the outbreak, the aptly named “No Time To Die” was supposed to open on April 10, 2020. By the time it finally reached screens more than 18 months later, audiences were asking themselves whether it was worth it — whether the communal theatrical experience was a gamble they were willing to take.
MOVIES
cambridgema.gov

Science Fiction and Fantasy Book Group (Virtual)

December's Read: A Master of Djinn - P. Djeli Clark. Reading Interests: The group concentrates on science fiction and fantasy. An advanced reading schedule is published each fall. Example selections include: Neuromancer by William Gibson and The Lies of Locke Lamora by Scott Lynch. Requirements: A love of speculative fiction...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
IndieWire

‘The Novice’ Director Lauren Hadaway Channels Aronofsky and Fincher for Tense Crew Drama

Like the main character in her debut feature “The Novice,” filmmaker Lauren Hadaway is extremely driven, goal-oriented, and methodical. She’s also a little intense. No big surprise — you’d have to be to land five Indie Spirit nominations for your first movie — including nods for Best Feature and Best Director. Based on the writer-director’s own experience, “The Novice” follows a college freshman who joins the crew team with no prior experience. Fueled by a newfound love of the intensely competitive sport and her own obsessive ambition, she spirals into a physical and psychological hell of her own making. But...
MOVIES
Collider

Every 'Twilight' Movie, Ranked from Worst to Best

When Stephanie Meyer published her first book, Twilight, in 2005, nobody could have imagined the size and scope of the popularity it would later amass. What followed was a multimedia empire surrounding the intellectual property, including five additional books (with two rumored to be in the works) and five movies. The series was beloved by pre-teens, and infamously more so by their swooning parents; with video clips depicting swarms of mothers descending upon movie theaters regularly circulating local news channels. The films also served as early career boosts for then-budding stars Kristen Stewart, Robert Pattinson, and Taylor Lautner.
MOVIES
Deadline

Hero Nation: Yahya Abdul-Mateen II On Redefining Morpheus In ‘Matrix Resurrections’ & Exploring Humanity With New Production Company House Eleven10

In the wake of playing the wise and balanced god of the universe, Doctor Manhattan, in HBO’s Watchmen, a role which earned Yahya Abdul-Mateen II a Primetime Emmy for supporting actor in a limited series, the actor has accumulated a resume of socially philosophical protagonists including Bobby Seale in The Trial of the Chicago 7, Anthony McCoy in Candyman and now Morpheus in Warner Bros/Village Roadshow’s Matrix Resurrections. Commenting on that momentum, Abdul-Mateen II tells us on the Hero Nation podcast, “Each of those (roles) did have a perspective to have something to say about humanity, have something to say about magic...
TV & VIDEOS
insider.com

How bleeding prosthetics are created for movies and TV shows

Creating Hollywood's bloodiest scenes requires equal parts art and science. We visited Brett Schmidt and Greg Pikulski at the prosthetic makeup and practical effects studio SPFX to find out how they create bleeding prosthetics for movies and TV. Having worked on mob movies like "The Irishman," crime dramas like "Ray Donovan," horror movies like "The Dead Don't Die," and medical shows like "New Amsterdam," Brett and Greg know how to create gnarly injuries on camera. They show us how they would create the effects for a cut artery, an abdomen slash, a gunshot to the head, and more, using materials ranging from a garden sprayer to a blood cannon. They break down how to pull off grounded, realistic blood effects, like a bullet or laceration wound, as well as more stylized ones, like a Quentin Tarantino-style kill. Find out the distinct challenges of making actors convincingly gush, spurt, and spill blood on screen. https://www.instagram.com/spfxmakeupstudio/ https://www.instagram.com/bschmidtfx/ https://www.instagram.com/gregpikulski/
TV SHOWS

