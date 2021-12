Can you imagine a life without ideas? It would be pretty boring, wouldn't it? For something so common, the subject of ideas is fascinating to study. Every thinking being has ideas regularly, yet we dismiss most of them other than the few on which we act. Admittedly, it would be difficult to act on every idea, but why do we not take them more seriously? Why do we not study our ideas? How many opportunities do we miss because we do not keep track of them?

2021-07-13