A 2.45-acre tract of land could soon be rezoned by Round Rock City Council following a recommendation from the city's planning and zoning commission. The plot of land is designated as Commercial-1, or C-1, a zoning that does not allow for multifamily developments. The City Centre III, to be built on the property, is the third development of the City Centre PUD located at the northeast corner of I-35 and McNeil Road. With the current designation of C-1, the development cannot accommodate multifamily and can be built up to 12 stories tall, according to Planning and Development Services Director Brad Wiseman. Wiseman said at the meeting that a rezoning to planned unit development would allow the development to accommodate multifamily housing and have a maximum build height of eight stories.

ROUND ROCK, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO