Next year may not see the runaway home-price growth of 2021, but certain markets are set to see prices rise considerably in the new year. The National Association of Realtors conducted a survey of more than 20 economic and housing experts to gauge their expectations of home-price growth, inflation and interest-rate movements in the year ahead. The group predicted that median home prices will rise by 5.7% in 2022, compared with a 4% rate of inflation overall.

BUSINESS ・ 3 DAYS AGO