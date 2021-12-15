ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
This Hemi-Swapped Plymouth Prowler Finally Backs Up Its Looks With Power

By Steve DaSilva
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen the Plymouth Prowler first graced us with its presence, 25 years ago, it was not particularly well-loved. It had a loud-but-slow six-cylinder, a four-speed automatic, and nearly half of its parts were shared with sedans or minivans. The first of those issues was the big one — when Chip Foose...

