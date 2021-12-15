Under the Hood Plastic Market: An Exclusive Study on Upcoming Trends and Growth Opportunities

The global nutritional analysis market size is estimated to be valued at USD 5.4 billion in 2021 and projected to reach USD 7.9 billion by 2026, recording a CAGR of 8.3% during the forecast period. The market is strongly driven by shifting consumer preferences, rising health awareness, growing millennial population, and increase in supplementary income among consumers. The convergence of major industry trends is giving rise to new opportunities for key players in the industry. Changing lifestyles and high prevalence of chronic diseases are the key factors driving the demand for nutritional analysis. The growing positive outlook towards sports nutrition would also positively impact the nutritional analysis market.

MARKETS ・ 20 HOURS AGO