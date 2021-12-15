ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Under the Hood Plastic Market: An Exclusive Study on Upcoming Trends and Growth Opportunities

Las Vegas Herald
 3 days ago

Opportunities in the under the hood plastic market have evolved through a number of stages. Lucintel has found the future of this market to be promising; the under the hood plastic market is expected to reach $4.1 billion by 2025 with a CAGR of 0.5% to 2.0%. In this market, polypropylene...

