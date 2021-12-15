ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets Move Higher After Hawkish Fed Announcement

Cover picture for the articleThe Fed policy statement was more hawkish than many anticipated, but the market appears to have already priced in the worse and is trading higher. The tapering of bond purchases was...

3 Dividend-Paying Stocks Wall Street Analysts Predict Will Rally 45% or More

Growing concerns over rising inflation and the spread of the COVID-19 omicron variant have caused the markets to be volatile after hitting all-time highs. In these volatile market conditions, we think it could be wise to add high-quality dividend-paying stocks Thor Industries (NYSE:THO), Select Medical (NYSE:SEM), and Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) to one’s portfolio. In addition, Wall Street analysts expect these names to advance more than 45% in price in the near term. Read on.The major stock market indexes plunged on Thursday as big tech shares fell sharply, causing the NASDAQ Composite Index to shed 385.15 points or 2.47% to close at 15,180.43. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 29.79 points to close at 35,897.64, while the S&P 500 declined 0.8% to close at 4,668.67. The markets have remained volatile as investors gauge economic growth prospects and rising COVD-19 omicron cases.
These 2 Dow Stocks Smacked Down the Market Friday

Markets were generally lower, led by the Dow. Goldman Sachs cost the Dow more than 100 points. Home Depot was also a big loser. Friday was a poor end to an up-and-down week on Wall Street. Investors didn't seem comfortable heading into the height of holiday season with uncertainties about the COVID-19 pandemic, monetary policy, and the broader global economy on their minds. As a result, the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES:^DJI) and the S&P 500 (SNPINDEX:^GSPC) posted substantial losses, while the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX:^IXIC) managed to finish close to unchanged.
Dow logs worst day in December so far and Nasdaq is half way to correction as stocks lurch lower to conclude ugly Fed week

U.S. stocks closed solidly lower Friday and the Dow booked the worst decline of the month so far, as investors assessed the economic impact of the spread of the coronavirus omicron variant and the most recent moves by central banks around the globe. The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed down by about 531 points, or 1.5%, to reach 35,366, marking the worst daily drop since Nov. 30, FactSet data show. The S&P 500 index closed down 48 points, or 1%, to reach 4,620, to mark the steepest daily decline since Dec. 1, while the Nasdaq Composite Index ...
Dollar Will Hit Zero With Bitcoin Below $40K In 2022, Crypto CEO Says

Predictions for 2022 are coming in fast. The chief executive of crypto exchange Kraken says the dollar is going to crash and bitcoin will see its price fall dramatically in 2022. As part of that tumult, Jesse Powell urged investors this week to prepay healthcare and tuition expenses and take...
12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session

TAL Education (NYSE:TAL) stock increased by 2.02% to $4.28. TAL Education's trading volume hit 838.4K shares by close, accounting for 5.69% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.7 billion. Waitr Hldgs (NASDAQ:WTRH) stock increased by 1.93% to $0.88....
Buy Rivian Stock Despite New Lows on Earnings?

Rivian (RIVN) - Get Rivian Automotive, Inc. Class A Report fell Friday after the company reported its first financial results as a public company. The company reported a worse-than-expected $1.2 billion loss in the third quarter. On the plus side, the company said consumer pre-orders were now north of 70,000....
S&P 500 ends down after mostly negative week

Dec 17 (Reuters) - Wall Street finished mostly lower on Friday, weighed down by Big Tech as investors digested the Federal Reserve's decision to end its pandemic-era stimulus faster. All three main U.S. stock indexes ended with a decline for the week after the Fed on Wednesday signaled three quarter-percentage-point...
