Trapped within Mount Musubi, Rion’s soul longs for peace. Rion asks Setsuna to sever the thread of fate that connects her to her father, Kirinmaru. I’ve only known Rion for an episode and a half but if anything happened to her I would kill everyone in this room. Seriously, though what a sweet cinnamon roll she is. Why is it the ones with the super shitty parents are often the sweetest? She helps Towa, and everyone and wants to help destroy her father. She’s been basically just existing for 600 years and still has such a bright outlook. I hope I can be like her.

