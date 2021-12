The story of Legosi and the other students that make up the story of Beastars is preparing to bring its anime adaptation to a close, with Studio Orange confirming that the next season of the Netflix anime series will be its last. With the story exploring the dark world of predators and prey, Beastars has been a unique story within the anime medium and hasn't been shy about throwing out some mature themes in painting the picture of this world where a mysterious serial killer is eating unfortunate souls within the episodes of the series.

