INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Supporters of restrictions on employer vaccine mandates spoke for hours on Thursday in a hearing that saw outbursts of applause and even interruptions. A state House of Representatives committee gaveled in shortly after 9 a.m. to take testimony on a vaccine mandate bill. By then, speakers had already filled most of the seats in the House chamber. The bill in question would prohibit employers from requiring a COVID-19 vaccine unless they allow employees to claim religious or medical exemptions.

INDIANAPOLIS, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO