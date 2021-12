The Carolina Panthers have placed third-string quarterback Matt Barkley on the reserve/COVID-19 list, they announced on Friday. The team did not specify if Barkley is positive, but they included in their release that vaccinated players can return to the team once they have two negative COVID-19 tests with at least 24 hours between them, assuming they remain without symptoms. He was listed on Thursday’s injury report with an illness.

NFL ・ 21 HOURS AGO