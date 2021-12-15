ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

Gilbert Elementary hosts Winter Wonderland

northwestgeorgianews.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGilbert Elementary School Dec. 9 hosted a Winter Wonderland event for students...

www.northwestgeorgianews.com

Comments / 0

Related
Washingtonian.com

National Harbor is a Winter Waterfront Wonderland

If you haven’t made your way to National Harbor this holiday season, now is the perfect time. From Gaylord National’s I Love Christmas Movies™ and MGM National Harbor’s Cirque Dreams Holidaze, to shopping galore at Tanger Outlets, there are acres of excitement to explore. All December long, this massive Potomac-side destination is celebrating the holiday season with events, exhibits, specials and performances—perfect for date night, a weekend with the family, or Winter vacation.
LIFESTYLE
Williston Daily Herald

Williston nonprofit Harmonic to host Winter Wonderland community concert

A New Williston nonprofit is gearing up for their first event, bringing the joys of winter to the community, one musical note at a time. The organization is Harmonic, and their goal is to make music accessible to everyone, especially youth. Harmonic’s vision is to provide music and art resources, scholarships, mentorship opportunities, and inspiration to musicians and artists of all ages and backgrounds. The organization was founded by Meriel Lora, Music Director at First Lutheran Church. Lora has an extensive musical background, having studied in piano, flute, cello, and finally conducting. He has also acquired degrees in piano and orchestral conducting.
WILLISTON, ND
WHNT-TV

Gaylord Opryland Hosts Christmas Wonderland

The Gaylord Opryland's holiday setting is a christmas wonderland for the senses. From lights to music to trees. It's a feast for adults and children or maybe more accurately "children for all ages."
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christmas#Winter Wonderland#Bowling#Reindeer#Gilbert Elementary School#Ges
mercercluster.com

SGA, QuadWorks host annual Christmas Tree Lighting and Winter Wonderland

Mercer’s Student Government Association (SGA) hosted their yearly Christmas Tree Lighting in Willingham Hall Thursday. The event was followed by Winter Wonderland in Mercer Village, which was put on by QuadWorks. The annual event usually draws over 500 students, staff and faculty, according to Mercer’s website. The program...
Hanford Sentinel

Stormtroopers invade the Winter Wonderland in Hanford

Residents of Hanford may be alarmed at a recent influx of Stormtroopers around town, but there are no indicators of a takeover of Kings County by the Galactic Empire as of yet. Members of the 501st Legion’s Central California Garrison have been busy as of late. They returned for the...
HANFORD, CA
kprl.com

Winter Wonderland in Atascadero 12.08.2021

Atascadero is gearing up for one of the biggest event in the city all year, Winter Wonderland. They’re brining tons of snow and ice into downtown Atascadero for the event. That’s Friday from 5-9 in downtown Atascadero. That’s a big event.
ATASCADERO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
WLFI.com

Wonderland Education to host an open house

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI)- An education center in West Lafayette is promising to provide what they call an experiential learning experience. Tonight on December 9th, it's holding an open house to the public. It's called Wonderland Education, tonight they're showcasing what they have to offer to children across the area.
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
robertsoncountyconnection.com

Winter Wonderland returns to Springfield

For the 20th year, one of Springfield’s most popular holiday traditions will resume this year with their annual Winter Wonderland lights display. This year’s event, located at J. Travis Price Park, began on Friday, Dec. 10 and runs until Thursday, Dec. 23. The park will be open nightly from 5:30 to 9 p.m.
SPRINGFIELD, TN
northwestgeorgianews.com

Santa visits the LaFayette library

The Friends of the LaFayette Library Dec. 7 offered Meet Santa at the Library. Families had the opportunity to take photos with Santa. The event made Christmas wishes come true for about 150 kids and kids-at-heart while raising $250 for the Friends of the LaFayette-Walker County Library. The event cost families $5 to attend. Terry Williamson played Santa.
LAFAYETTE, GA
Greater Milwaukee Today

Mequon Festivals Committee - Winter Wonderland

The Mequon Festivals Committee hosted a Winter Wonderland Sunday Dec. 12 in front of Mequon City Hall where families signed up to had photos taken with Santa by Visual Image Photograph. Kids art activities, cookies and cocoa helped keep the youngsters busy while waiting for Santa.
MEQUON, WI
The Moultrie Observer

Stringfellow Elementary hosts STEM night

MOULTRIE, Ga. — Stringfellow Elementary School held a STEM night for students and their families on Tuesday evening, Dec. 7, offering students and their families the opportunity to engage in fun activities centered around Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math (STEM). The evening was a great success with students displaying their STEM skills and enjoying the holiday mood with snacks and a story time as well.
MOULTRIE, GA
CBS Sacramento

Man Makes It Snow In Folsom Just To Make His Community Happy

FOLSOM (CBS13) – It might just be the biggest news of the day. It’s snowing in Folsom. Well, kind of. A pretty impressive winter wonderland set up by one young man is drawing crowds to 1510 Thurman Way. But the sounds of pure joy with kids having snowball fights didn’t come without a lot of hard work. “Used some high ladders to get up there. Actually, used a scissor lift to get up there a couple times,” said 20-year-old Tyler Pepper. Pepper draped dozens of strands of lights across his street. They’re each 50 feet long and that’s not including the lights covering...
FOLSOM, CA
northwestgeorgianews.com

Christmas in Canton rescheduled for Tuesday evening

Canton will present its annual “Christmas in Canton” celebration from 6 to 9 p.m. Tuesday at 130 E. Main St. in downtown Canton. The event was originally scheduled to take place last Friday, but was canceled due to the weather conditions. Activities during the event will include a visit with Santa Claus, a showing of "The Polar Express," which will be displayed outside, train rides through downtown Canton, a petting zoo, face painting, a balloon artist, inflatables, and a decorating cookie station.
CANTON, GA
northwestgeorgianews.com

Polk County hair salon in need of toys for children

CEDARTOWN — F.H.F. Hair Design is asking for toys and clothes donations as they partner with Community of Hope to make local children’s Christmas a happy one. The business, located at 305 Main St., is holding its 14th annual toy and clothing drive to benefit Polk County’s Community of Hope. Items can be brought to the hair salon through Monday and all of them will be distributed by the group to Polk County children.
CEDARTOWN, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy