Gilbert Elementary hosts Winter Wonderland

A New Williston nonprofit is gearing up for their first event, bringing the joys of winter to the community, one musical note at a time. The organization is Harmonic, and their goal is to make music accessible to everyone, especially youth. Harmonic’s vision is to provide music and art resources, scholarships, mentorship opportunities, and inspiration to musicians and artists of all ages and backgrounds. The organization was founded by Meriel Lora, Music Director at First Lutheran Church. Lora has an extensive musical background, having studied in piano, flute, cello, and finally conducting. He has also acquired degrees in piano and orchestral conducting.

WILLISTON, ND ・ 11 DAYS AGO