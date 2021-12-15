ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

KCPD: Teen dies after hospital after shooting near park

 3 days ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — A teenager has died after being shot several blocks south of Swope Park Campus in Kansas City, police there said. Officers were called to...

St. Joseph Post

KCPD: Death of infant at KC home ruled a homicide

KANSAS CITY (AP) — Kansas City police announced Thursday that the death of a 4-month-old boy has been ruled a homicide. Police said in a news release that officers rushed to a Kansas City home on Sept. 11 after getting a report that the infant wasn't breathing. Emergency crews performed CPR and were able to get a pulse. The child was rushed to a hospital but died.
KANSAS CITY, MO
State
Kansas State
Kansas City, MO
Crime & Safety
City
Kansas City, MO
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
St. Joseph Post

Police finds drugs, a gun and children at Kan. home

SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating two suspects on drug charges. On Thursday, members of the Topeka Police Department Narcotics Unit and the Shawnee County Drug Task Force served a search warrant at a home in the 2000 Block Illinois Avenue in Topeka related to an ongoing investigation, according to Lt Jerry Monasmith.
KANSAS STATE
St. Joseph Post

Missouri man injured after semi overturns

HOLT COUNTY —A Missouri man was injured in an accident just before 1:30p.m. Wednesday in Holt County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2021 Volvo semi driven by Clifton D. Highfill, 59, Odessa, was southbound on Interstate 29 two miles north of Mound City. Wind blew the semi...
MISSOURI STATE
St. Joseph Post

Sheriff: Woman remains jailed after drug bust at Kansas home

JACKSON COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Kansas woman on drug allegations after an investigation at a home. Just after 4:30p.m. Tuesday, sheriff's deputies conducted a search warrant at a residence at 12379 244th Lane north of Holton, according to Sheriff Tim Morse. Deputies arrested 33-year-old Kristina Elaine Hyatt,...
KANSAS STATE
St. Joseph Post

2 Kansas woman hospitalized after rollover accident

HARRISON COUNTY —Two people were injured in an accident just after 11a.m. Tuesday in Harrison County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2006 Honda Accord driven by Alexa D. Davis, 24, Wichita, was southbound on Interstate 35 seven miles north of Bethany. The car traveled off the road...
KANSAS STATE
St. Joseph Post

Police arrest man for weekend shooting in Manhattan

MANHATTAN, KAN —Law enforcement authorities investigating a shooting in Manhattan early Sunday at Tate’s Bar in Aggieville arrested Joshua Cummings, 20, of Ft. Riley without incident just before 4p.m. Tuesday, according to RCPD spokesperson Aaron Wintermote. Cummings was arrested with assistance from Ft. Riley officials, on requested charges...
PUBLIC SAFETY
St. Joseph Post

Cause of Kansas house fire remains under investigation

SHAWNEE COUNTY—Authorities are working to determine the cause of a Tuesday house fire. Just before 4a.m., crews responded to the house fire at 326 SW Tyler Street in Topeka, according to fire department spokesperson Alan Stahl. As they arrived, fire crews found the two story house with heavy fire...
KANSAS STATE
St. Joseph Post

