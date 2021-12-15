ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albuquerque, NM

Common ‘Core’: Using molecular fragments to detect deadly opioids

By Sandia National Laboratories
Newswise
 2 days ago

Newswise — ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Researchers at Sandia National Laboratories have developed a method to detect trace amounts of synthetic opioids. They plan to combine their approach with miniaturized sensors to create a hand-portable instrument easily used by law enforcement agents for efficient detection in the field....

www.newswise.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Healthline

New Opioids Called Nitazenes May Be 20 Times Stronger Than Fentanyl

A potent synthetic opioid class called nitazenes has been discovered after people overdosed on them. The nitazene class of medication was created over 60 years ago as a potential pain-relief medication, according to the. . Medical experts say this opioid may be up to 20 times more powerful than fentanyl.
PHARMACEUTICALS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
City
Albuquerque, NM
Albuquerque, NM
Health
Big Country News

Acting U.S. Attorney Warns of Increasing Danger of Counterfeit Prescription Opioids Containing Fentanyl

BOISE - On Wednesday, acting U.S. Attorney Rafael M. Gonzalez, Jr. and Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) Special Agent in Charge Frank A. Tarentino III highlighted the danger that counterfeit prescription pills pose to communities. They seek to warn of the significant nationwide surge in counterfeit pills that are mass-produced by criminal drug networks in labs, deceptively marketed as legitimate prescription pills, and are killing unsuspecting Americans, and Idahoans, at an unprecedented rate.
U.S. POLITICS
AFP

US experts recommend mRNA Covid vaccines over J&J shot

A US government-appointed panel of medical experts on Thursday unanimously recommended mRNA Covid vaccines made by Pfizer and Moderna over Johnson & Johnson's shot, in light of its weaker protection and greater risks. The panel voted 15-0 in favor of the new guidance, which applies to everyone over 18 years of age. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) director Rochelle Walensky signed off on the measure Thursday evening. "Today's updated recommendation emphasizes CDC's commitment to provide real-time scientific information to the American public," she said in a statement, urging Americans to get vaccinated and boosted against the coronavirus. The recommendation officially steers the public away from J&J's drug, which was initially praised because it could be stored at fridge temperature and offered good efficacy against earlier strains of the coronavirus after just one shot.
LOS ANGELES, CA
hackaday.com

Researchers Use Wearable To Detect And Reverse Opioid Overdoses In Real-Time

Opioid overdose-related deaths have unfortunately been increasing over the last few decades, with the COVID-19 pandemic exacerbating this public health crisis even further. As a result, many scientists, healthcare professionals, and government officials have been working tirelessly to end this deadly epidemic. Researchers at the University of Washington are one such group and have recently unveiled a wearable to both detect opioid overdose and deliver an antidote, in real-time, restoring normal bodily function.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Newswise

Scientists Unveil Drug Discovery Tool to Screen More Than 11 Billion Compounds

Newswise — CHAPEL HILL, NC – On the surface of our cells are docking stations called receptors. All kinds of compounds from caffeine and dopamine to heroin, THC and LSD bind to these receptors. In fact, G protein-coupled receptors are the intended targets of more than 30 percent of pharmaceutical products currently on the market. But these drugs often hit unintended targets—think carpet bombing the nervous system—leading to the laundry list of side effects commonly heard at the end of pharmaceutical commercials.
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Opioids#Cores#Fragment#Illegal Drugs#Newswise#Fentanyl
Newswise

New study identifies most effective face-mask practices to reduce spread of infection

Newswise — Arlington, Va., December 16, 2021 – Findings from a new study published today provide guidance for increasing the effectiveness of face masks to reduce the spread of respiratory infectious pathogens including SARS-CoV-2. The findings, which appear in the American Journal of Infection Control (AJIC), the journal of the Association for Professionals in Infection Control and Epidemiology (APIC), identify specific face mask combinations and fit modifications that can be implemented by healthcare workers, patients and the public to improve mask fit and performance.
SCIENCE
Newswise

New Study Adds More Evidence for Omicron Immune Evasion

Newswise — NEW YORK, NY (Dec. 17, 2021)--A new study from Columbia researchers, in collaboration with scientists at the University of Hong Kong, adds more evidence that the omicron variant can evade the immune protection conferred by vaccines and natural infection and suggests the need for new vaccines and treatments that anticipate how the virus may soon evolve.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Medscape News

Is Prescribing Stimulants OK for Comorbid Opioid Use Disorder, ADHD?

A growing number of patients with opioid use disorder (OUD) have a diagnosis of comorbid attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) raising issues about whether it's appropriate to prescribe stimulants in this patient population. One new study showed that from 2007-2017, there was a threefold increase in OUD and comorbid ADHD...
PITTSBURGH, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Science
abc17news.com

This strip of paper can help prevent a drug overdose

It’s a little strip of paper not much longer than 2 inches, and it has the potential to prevent a drug overdose. These strips can detect fentanyl, the deadliest drug in the United States, when it’s mixed with other drugs. Between April 2020 through May 2021, there were more than...
PHARMACEUTICALS
wsau.com

Covid Shot Irreversible and Potentially Permanently Damaging to Children

As discussed on the WI Morning News today, Dr. Robert Malone, immunologist, virologist, top researcher and inventor of the mRNA vaccine technology is speaking out to warn parents against Covid shots for children. Over 16,000 physicians and medical scientists around the world signed a declaration publicly declaring that healthy children...
KIDS
Vice

The DEA Is Making It Impossible for Many to Get Addiction Meds

Martin Njoku never imagined his decision to dispense buprenorphine—a medication used to treat opioid addiction—would be the death knell to his career as a pharmacist. But that’s exactly what he said happened after the Drug Enforcement Administration issued him an immediate suspension order in August 2019, after showing up for a surprise inspection the year before.
HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy