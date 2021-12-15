ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Stephen Curry gifts Rolexes to Draymond Green, Andre Iguodala after setting three-point record

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry. Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Stephen Curry recognized two longtime teammates who helped him make NBA history Tuesday night by gifting them expensive watches in recognition of their integral contributions to his remarkable achievement.

Footage has surfaced of the Golden State Warriors sharpshooter personally presenting engraved Rolex watches to Draymond Green and Andre Iguodala after Curry broke Ray Allen’s record for three-pointers in a career during Tuesday’s win over the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden (via ESPN producer Dominique Collins).

As noted in the subsequent tweet, fellow Splash Brother Klay Thompson, who is still rehabbing his Achilles injury, will also receive a custom Rolex once the Warriors return home. The four teammates of course led the Warriors to three NBA titles (2015, 2017, 2018) during the team’s amazing Finals run.

Green and Iguodala can be seen in the video wearing shirts bearing an image of Curry with a “Road Record Tour” message on the back.

“Steph is the best to ever shoot a basketball and we get the opportunity to go to work with him every day and it’s a very special thing,” Green said after the game, per The Associated Press, by way of NBA.com.

Following a 5-of-14 night from beyond the arc in Tuesday’s 105-96 win over the Knicks, Curry now has 2,977 career three-pointers made. The Warriors star eclipsed Allen’s previous record when he drained a shot from downtown during the first quarter. The triple gave Curry 2,974 made threes in his Hall of Fame career.

Sports Illustrated

Spike Lee Tried Everything to Get the Perfect Photo of Stephen Curry

Spike Lee was among the many celebrities at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday night that witnessed Stephen Curry break the NBA's career three-pointers made record. But Lee appeared to be one of the few who was allowed onto the floor after Golden State's 105–96 win over the Knicks and get an up-close look at how Curry was taking in the moment.
NBA
basketball-addict.com

Klay Thompson’s heartfelt message for Warriors teammate Stephen Curry after epic milestone

Very few people can say that they were a first-hand witness to Stephen Curry’s quest to become the GOAT shooter. One of them is Golden State Warriors star Klay Thompson, who has been teammates with Curry for many years now. On Wednesday, Thompson came out with an emotional congratulatory message for his basketball brother after […] The post Klay Thompson’s heartfelt message for Warriors teammate Stephen Curry after epic milestone appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NBA
FOX Sports

Skip Bayless: Steph Curry breaking the 3-point record at Madison Square Garden was monumentally historical I UNDISPUTED

Steph Curry officially passed Ray Allen as the NBA’s all-time 3-point shooter last night at Madison Square Garden, doing so in 511 fewer games than the Hall of Famer. The two-time MVP set the record early in the first quarter and the action was stopped shortly thereafter for the celebration. Following the game, Steph said quote: 'The balance of volume and efficiency for me is the standard that I wanted to set. I never wanted to call myself the greatest shooter until I got this record, so I'm comfortable saying that now.' Skip Bayless explains why he calls Curry's 3-point record the 'second greatest individual achievement he has seen since Hank Aaron breaking the home run record.
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Mark Jackson Warned The NBA In 2013 About Stephen Curry And Klay Thompson: "I Got The Greatest Shooting Backcourt That's Ever Played This Game. Call My Bluff."

Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson have made history together. The backcourt duo has been extraordinary over the last decade and were the most important parts of the Golden State Warriors dynasty. And while Steve Kerr has reaped the benefits of their partnership, it was Mark Jackson who knew what was coming.
NBA
