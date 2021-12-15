Stephen Curry gifts Rolexes to Draymond Green, Andre Iguodala after setting three-point record

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry. Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Stephen Curry recognized two longtime teammates who helped him make NBA history Tuesday night by gifting them expensive watches in recognition of their integral contributions to his remarkable achievement.

Footage has surfaced of the Golden State Warriors sharpshooter personally presenting engraved Rolex watches to Draymond Green and Andre Iguodala after Curry broke Ray Allen’s record for three-pointers in a career during Tuesday’s win over the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden (via ESPN producer Dominique Collins).

As noted in the subsequent tweet, fellow Splash Brother Klay Thompson, who is still rehabbing his Achilles injury, will also receive a custom Rolex once the Warriors return home. The four teammates of course led the Warriors to three NBA titles (2015, 2017, 2018) during the team’s amazing Finals run.

Green and Iguodala can be seen in the video wearing shirts bearing an image of Curry with a “Road Record Tour” message on the back.

“Steph is the best to ever shoot a basketball and we get the opportunity to go to work with him every day and it’s a very special thing,” Green said after the game, per The Associated Press, by way of NBA.com.

Following a 5-of-14 night from beyond the arc in Tuesday’s 105-96 win over the Knicks, Curry now has 2,977 career three-pointers made. The Warriors star eclipsed Allen’s previous record when he drained a shot from downtown during the first quarter. The triple gave Curry 2,974 made threes in his Hall of Fame career.