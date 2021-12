Travis Hunter, the No. 1 overall prospect in the Class of 2022, pulled an all-time stunner Wednesday during the first day of the early signing period when he flipped from his Florida State commitment to sign with Jackson State, led by Seminoles legend Deion Sanders. Jackson State is an HBCU that competes in the SWAC at the FCS level, and Hunter's decision to spurn a longstanding commitment to an FBS power in order to sign with JSU will reverberate throughout college football and sports world as a whole.

