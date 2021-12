Dorchester County Council is completing the process of redrawing County Council districts from which members of council are elected to accommodate the population changes of the previous decade. This process is required by the Home Rule Act of 1975 and the Code of Laws of South Carolina Section 4-9-90, and is completed following the census every ten years and before the next general election (November 8, 2022). Dorchester County Council districts are redrawn by County Council, and the redistricting plan is adopted by ordinance and requires three readings and a public hearing with maps and/or descriptions.

DORCHESTER COUNTY, SC ・ 3 DAYS AGO