This awesome collection of Ford/Shelby cars is dedicated to keeping these things alive. Vintage Ford vehicles are some of the nation's most excellent cars from the days when style and performance were the main concerns of automakers around the world. This is mainly due to the sweeping body lines, simple color schemes, and high-performance engines which made these cars iconic in automotive enthusiasts everywhere. Whether you're talking about the Ford Model T or the famous Ford Mustang, this brand is synonymous with American innovation and design. Of course, this has created a cult-like following for the original American automotive manufacturer. With that comes many collectors looking to own a piece of Ford history.

SHELBY, NC ・ 12 MINUTES AGO