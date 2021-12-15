ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Man charged over remains found on Glenrothes industrial estate

BBC
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA man has been charged over human remains found inside a unit at an industrial estate in Fife more...

www.bbc.com

Comments / 2

Related
foxbangor.com

Remains found in Augusta those of missing man

AUGUSTA — Authorities have identified human remains found by a hunter in Augusta last month. The state medical examiner has identified them as Scott Milliken of Augusta. Augusta Deputy Police Chief Kevin Lully said Milliken was 54 years old at the time he was reported missing in March of 2017.
AUGUSTA, ME
The Independent

Amber Gibson: Man, 19, arrested over death of 16-year-old girl

Police investigating the death of a 16-year-old girl whose body was found in a park have arrested a 19-year-old man.Amber Gibson left her home in the Hillhouse area of Hamilton, South Lanarkshire, at about 9.15pm on Friday and was reported missing later that night when she did not return.Her body was discovered in Cadzow Glen park at about 10.10am on Sunday.The teenager’s death was initially treated as unexplained but police launched a murder inquiry on Tuesday following a post-mortem examination.Police are trying to piece together the last movements of the teenager, who was seen in the town’s Cadzow Street at...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Two in court charged with attempted murder in Aberdeen

Two people have appeared in court charged with attempted murder in Aberdeen. Police Scotland said a 30-year-old man was found seriously injured within the stairwell of Greig Court on Gerrard Street on Monday 6 December and was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary. Amanda Duncan, 29, and Sandy Mundie, 35, both...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Glenrothes#Police Scotland#Human Remains#Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court
Daily Mail

Family of mother, 25, who died after waiting THREE DAYS for help in crashed car alongside her dead boyfriend are handed £1million from Police Scotland over its failure to respond to emergency call

The family of a young mother who died after waiting three days for help escaping from a crashed car will receive more than £1 million in damages from police. Lamara Bell, 25, and her partner John Yuill, 28 died after their car went off the M9 motorway near Stirling on July 5, 2015.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Bobbi-Anne McLeod: Two men arrested after body found in search for 18-year-old

Two men have been arrested after the body of a woman was found in the search for missing Plymouth teenager Bobbi-Anne McLeod.The 18-year-old was missing from home for three days after she failed to meet with friends in Plymouth on Saturday.Investigators said on Tuesday that the body of a woman was located near Bovisand, South Hams. Formal identification has not yet been carried out.The family of Ms McLeod has been informed and are being supported by officers, the force said. Devon and Cornwall Police said on Tuesday evening two men from Plymouth had been arrested on suspicion of murder. The...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Child found roaming streets alone failed by system

A four-year-old boy who was found roaming the streets alone was failed by two local authorities, an investigation has found. A serious case review concluded social work services at times "lacked focus, purpose and urgency". The child lived in the same home as a two-year-old who was discovered in a...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Mother of newborn found abandoned in park tracked down after eight-month search

The mother of a newborn baby found abandoned in a park has been tracked down after an almost eight-month search.The baby, who was named George by those looking after him in hospital, was discovered clothed and wrapped in a blanket by a dog walker at The Mounds in Kings Norton, Birmingham at 5.40pm on April 22.West Midlands Police on Monday said detectives had found the newborn’s mother after pursuing more than 1,000 lines of inquiry.The force in a statement thanked the public and media for their support in finding the mother, calling the response “overwhelming” and “instrumental” in their...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Country
Scotland
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
BBC

Huddersfield: Man jailed for life over house fire deaths

A man who deliberately set mattresses alight at a house in West Yorkshire, causing a fire which killed two people, has been jailed for life. Samantha Mills, 31, and Reece Schofield, 24, died after the blaze in Clare Hill, Huddersfield, on 23 March 2021. Four other people survived. Following a...
ACCIDENTS
BBC

Teenager charged with manslaughter of man, 82, in Derby

A teenage boy has been charged with manslaughter after an 82-year-old Army veteran died following an attack at a bus station. Dennis Clarke was taken to hospital after reports of an assault at Derby Bus Station on 6 May. He died at the Queen's Medical Centre, in Nottingham, nine days...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Drug dealer jailed for Glasgow police officer murder bid

A drug dealer convicted of trying to kill a police officer after knocking him down during an arrest bid in Glasgow has been jailed for 13 years. Wenjie Yu, 49, drove into PC Neil Kerr, 37, on Devonshire Gardens Lane, in Hyndland, on 21 July last year. Mobile phone footage...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
niagaranow.com

Ashley Simpson's remains found, boyfriend charged with murder

More than five years after Niagara-on-the-Lake's Ashley Simpson disappeared in a remote area of British Columbia, her remains have been found and her boyfriend is facing a charge of second-degree murder. A traumatic chapter is finally over for her family and they will soon be able to formally say goodbye...
NIAGARA, NY
Hays Post

UPDATE: Remains of missing man found in rural Ellis Co.

---------------- The Ellis County Sheriff's Office is seeking the public's assistance in locating Derrick Scott Kelley who was reported missing by his fiance after being overdue from work. Kelley was last seen around 11th and Ash Street ln Hays on Dec. 15, 2021, at approximately 3:30 p.m. and was reportedly...
ELLIS COUNTY, KS
The Independent

Two confirmed missing after suspected arson attack in Reading

Two people have been confirmed missing after a block of flats was gutted by fire in a suspected arson attack.Thames Valley Police (TVP) said after an extensive search, it does not expect there to be any more survivors.One person has been confirmed dead following the blaze.Shortly before 10.30pm, the TVP Reading account tweeted: “Following an extensive search, during which all rescue opportunities were exhausted, we can sadly confirm that we do not expect there to be any more survivors.*UPDATE - READING FIRE*Our officers remain at the scene of the fire in Reading, where they have been throughout today, along with colleagues...
HEALTH SERVICES
The Independent

Police seize £375,000 drugs haul in Glasgow raid

A man is to appear in court after a huge haul of drugs was seized from a house in Glasgow Heroin, cocaine and etizolam tablets were found when police raided a property in Liddesdale Terrace in the Milton area of the city on Thursday.Officers said the drugs recovered in the 8am raid had an estimated street value of more than £375,000.Drug misuse brings nothing but misery to our communities and ... we will continue to use every tool and tactic at our disposal to remove these illegal substances from our streetsDetective Chief Inspector John Morrison, Police ScotlandA 34-year-old man was...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
BBC

Police probe disorder at Ross County-Celtic match

Police Scotland is investigating incidents of disorder during Wednesday night's Ross County versus Celtic game in Dingwall. Celtic's Anthony Ralston's injury-time goal to give the visitors a 2-1 victory in the Premiership game prompted some Celtic fans to run on to the pitch. Police said a 32-year-old man had been...
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS Boston

Remains Found Near Wakefield High School Identified As Missing Man

WAKEFIELD (CBS) – Remains found last week near Wakefield High School have been identified as Patrick Shea, who was reported missing in May 2020. The 68-year-old’s remains were found December 7 in a wooded area behind the school. A cause and manner of death will be determined. The Middlesex District Attorney’s office said preliminary investigation does not indicate foul play.
WAKEFIELD, MA
Register Citizen

Police: Human skeletal remains found during search for missing Southbury man

SOUTHBURY — Human skeletal remains were discovered Monday morning in a wooded area near Berkshire Road during a police search for 63-year-old Mark Gasso, who has been missing since April. The additional search was scheduled to take place this time of year “since the foliage had dropped, enhancing visibility,”...
SOUTHBURY, CT

Comments / 0

Community Policy