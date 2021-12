It's been 31 years since Home Alone first graced audiences with its out-of-the-box premise, but it's still on top of almost everyone's holiday movie list. As you get ready for all your virtual gatherings, you can switch it up and channel Kevin McCallister on your end-of-year calls. It’s easy to bring the holiday spirit of Home Alone to your virtual parties and run-of-the-mill video calls. There are plenty of classic moments in the ‘90s films to choose from. To get you started, here are some of the best Home Alone Zoom backgrounds from the OG and Home Alone 2.

INTERNET ・ 2 DAYS AGO