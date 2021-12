The Tigers returned home for their final Non-district game of the season against the Northeast Raiders. The Tigers got off to a fast start hitting threes on back to back possessions to start the game bringing it to a 20-8 first quarter advantage. The Tigers again outscored the raiders 16-11 in the second quarter bringing about a 36-19 halftime lead. The Tigers exploded for 24 points in the third quarter and led 60-33 headed to the 4th. The fourth quarter saw the Tigers saw them do much of the same as they coasted to 78-46 victory. All of the Tigers made their way into the scoring column. The win improves the Tigers record to 14-2. The Tigers will be back in action on December 21st, at 2:30pm for their district opener at Killeen High School.

