Q&A: Olivia Colman and Jessie Buckley on sharing Leda

wcn247.com
 2 days ago

NEW YORK (AP) — It’s not often that two actors inhabit the same role seamlessly in a movie. But in Maggie Gyllenhaal’s “The...

www.wcn247.com

Comments / 0

Vanity Fair

Eddie Redmayne Says Starring in The Danish Girl “Was a Mistake”

Eddie Redmayne has a few regrets. In an interview with The Sunday Times, the actor addresses the backlash surrounding his decision to portray Lili Elbe—one of the first people to undergo gender confirmation surgery—in the 2015 film The Danish Girl. Even at the time, Redmayne faced backlash for taking on the role of a trans women despite personally identifying as a cisgender man.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Forgotten Julia Roberts Movie Is a Big Hit on Netflix

Julia Roberts can still draw a crowd, especially on Netflix. The beloved star appears in six movies on the streaming platform, including the 1998 drama Stepmom. The film, co-starring Susan Sarandon, was posted on Netflix on Dec. 1. As of this writing, Stepmom holds the number eight position on Netflix's Top 10 movies in the U.S. chart.
MOVIES
worldofreel.com

Is Kristen Stewart No Longer the Best Actress Frontrunner?

I’ve already tackled Spencer’s floundering box-office numbers. It has just made $7 million domestically on a budget of more than twice that. During the early fall, Kristen Stewart was untouchable and the clear frontrunner for Best Actress. Now? I’m not too sure. Things have changed, her narrative has faltered. Yes, as we speak, she’s still the de facto frontrunner, but that’s just because the actress contenders this year are quite weak and no one performance has really managed to stand out as the one to beat except for hers.
CELEBRITIES
The Guardian

TV tonight: Olivia Colman and David Thewlis star as two killers on the run

Olivia Colman and David Thewlis are perfectly cast as seemingly ordinary, if ever so slightly creepy, Susan and Christopher Edwards – who are also two killers on the run. Based on a murky true story, this four-part dark comedy picks up in France, where Christopher calls his stepmother to confess there are two bodies buried in the garden of their old house back in the UK. As police dig up the remains, the Edwards – now penniless and haunted – board a train to St Pancras unaware of what’s waiting for them. Hollie Richardson.
TV & VIDEOS
theplaylist.net

‘Landscapers’ TV Review: Olivia Colman & David Thewlis Make A Deadly Pair In HBO’s Quirky True-Crime Series

The wild true story at the center of “Landscapers” came to its conclusion in 2014 when Susan and Christopher Edwards were convicted and sentenced to 25 years in prison for murder. The series opens, however, on the day of their capture. It begins in black and white. Then the picture, as someone off-camera repeatedly yells “action,” transitions from black and white to color, bringing viewers at once, into reality, yet somehow still in fiction. Susan (Olivia Colman), stuck in prison, is on the phone with a possible lawyer (Dipo Ola). She and Christopher (David Thewlis), in her words, have gotten themselves in “a bit of a pickle.” Director Will Sharpe’s experimental four-episode true-crime series “Landscapers” is a quirky love affair, one that isn’t necessarily translated through a coherent narrative, this series is actually quite incoherent, but through the two strong performances from the show’s two leads.
TV SERIES
Deadline

Chaley Rose, Pete Ploznek And Heather Morris To Star In Indie Thriller ‘The Bodyguard’

EXCLUSIVE: Chaley Rose, Pete Ploznek and Heather Morris have been set to star in The Bodyguard, an indie thriller from The Ninth House, the production banner whose credits include Lifetime’s List of a Lifetime, the breast cancer drama that was just nominated for a Critics Choice Award. Jake Helgren, who runs Ninth House with Autumn Federici, wrote and will direct Bodyguard. The plot centers on pop star Eden Chase (Rose), who is almost kidnapped by a crazed fan. She enlists the help of handsome, brooding bodyguard Jackson Reed (Ploznek) to move into her home and become her full-time security. When Jackson...
MOVIES
Olivia Colman
Maggie Gyllenhaal
Jessie Buckley
Refinery29

Landscapers Is Olivia Colman’s Darkest Role Yet

As far as true crime stories go, the tale of Susan and Christopher Edwards collects the genre’s key elements like unsavoury souvenirs. From large-scale cover-ups to frantically fleeing the country, on the surface the murderous couple could be seen as the East Midlands' answer to Bonnie and Clyde. It is no surprise that the murky details of the story are being explored in new Sky Atlantic/HBO drama Landscapers.
MOVIES
Primetimer

Olivia Colman delivers another stellar performance in HBO's Landscapers

"The lazy praise about an actor who is good in everything they do is to say, 'I would watch them read the phone book,'" says Kevin Fallon of the Oscar- and Emmy-winning actress' performance in HBO's true-crime limited series. "It’s dumb. And also not true. You wouldn’t watch someone read the phone book. It’s a phone book! It would be boring as hell, no matter who it was. Also, do phone books even exist anymore? Anyway, let’s find one. Because, despite everything I just said, I would watch Olivia Colman read the phone book. (Someone find a phone book!) I would watch Olivia Colman say 'I pooed in a cupboard!' with verve...This is all to say that Olivia Colman is always good. Always captivating. Always doing something that surprises you entirely, but is also entirely perfect. Which is exactly what she does in Landscapers...I don’t have to tell you that she is astonishing in it. Maybe I don’t even have to tell you how she is astonishing in it is surprising. And yet, here we are, once again gobsmacked by her performance in something, and how she took it in a direction we could never have imagined or expected, and then, again, blew us away. In Landscapers, she plays a British housewife who claims that she heard her mother shoot and kill her father, and then killed her mother while being provoked. Her husband then helped her bury the bodies and, more than a decade later, they were found out. (Based on a true story!) Reading that description, you obviously can’t know what to expect from a performance like this. But I never imagined the one that Colman gives. She has an uncanny way of flitting between heartbreaking and hilarious with a dexterity that should be studied, especially because the polar points of that range never for a second read as anything but human and grounded. The simple act of being a human being is very funny, just as it is absolutely horrifying and profound. She taps into the extremes of that existence so naturally that it reminds you how regular it is to skate between them."
MOVIES
Wiscnews.com

Worth Watching: Olivia Colman in ‘Landscapers,’ ‘9-1-1’ and ‘Big Leap’ Finales, Pearl Harbor Remembered on ‘NCIS: Hawai’i’

Olivia Colman and David Thewlis star in HBO’s offbeat true-crime drama Landscapers as an unassuming couple with a dark secret. C.J. Box’s contemporary Western mysteries featuring game warden Joe Pickett becomes a series starring For All Mankind’s Michael Dorman. Fox’s 9-1-1 goes on hiatus with a Christmas episode, while The Big Leap takes a final bow. NCIS Hawai’i marks the 80th anniversary of the Pearl Harbor attack with a cold case.
TV SERIES
Vogue

Olivia Colman And David Thewlis On Starring In A Twisted New True-Crime Love Story

Landscapers is a true crime drama with a difference. Directed by Will Sharpe and written by Ed Sinclair, it tells the story of Susan and Christopher Edwards, a British couple who were sentenced to life in prison in 2014 for killing Susan’s parents and burying them in their own back garden in 1998. For 15 years, the pair worked their way through more than £250,000 of their victims’ savings, buying so much Hollywood memorabilia that they were eventually plunged into debt. After fleeing to France and running out of options, Christopher confessed to his stepmother who contacted the police. The bodies were finally discovered and the couple turned themselves in. When interrogated, they maintained that Susan’s mother had killed her father – a man who Susan claims sexually abused her as a child – and that Susan had then shot her mother. However, prosecutors argued that their motives were financial.
MOVIES
KXLY

Olivia Colman’s dog has diabetes

Olivia Colman’s dog has been diagnosed with diabetes. The 47-year-old actress has revealed her pet pooch Alfred Lord Wagyson needs insulin to keep his blood sugar at the right level, and she admitted he’s been a “brave, good boy” throughout the ordeal. She’s quoted by The...
CELEBRITIES
Primetimer

Olivia Colman Headlines HBO's Landscapers, Boy Bands Take Over ABC

Olivia Colman brings her prodigious talents to premium cable tonight as the Oscar winner headlines HBO's new four-part true crime drama Landscapers. Also today, ABC convenes members of NSYNC, New Kids on the Block, Boyz II Men, New Edition, 98 Degrees, and O-Town for A Very Boy Band Holiday, Michelle Young’s men tell all on The Bachelorette, and David Fincher pens a love letter to cinema in Netflix’s Voir. Here’s what’s new and noteworthy on TV this Monday:
NFL
Entertainment
Movies
Netflix
Celebrities
Financial Times

The unstoppable rise of Jessie Buckley

Get a shot of inspiration with the FT Weekend bulletin - the best in life, arts and culture. Delivered every Saturday morning. I have just ordered a pair of coffees at the Corinthia hotel on London’s Embankment when Jessie Buckley’s number flicks up on my phone. “Hi, it’s Jess. You’re not going to believe this,” she says, a note of exasperated laughter in her voice, “I’m stuck in the revolving door…”
CELEBRITIES
Showbiz411

Review: Maggie Gyllenhaal Makes an Impressive Directing Debut, “The Lost Daughter,” with Powerful Olivia Colman

Maggie Gyllenhaal has long been known as one of our finest actresses and now she adds ‘Director’ and ‘Screenwriter’ to that with her hugely impressive, dynamic debut, Netflix’s “The Lost Daughter” based on Elena Ferrante’s best-selling book of the same name. Gyllenhaal’s debut is a sophisticated, thoughtful adaptation which tackles...
MOVIES
Stereogum

Sleaford Mods Frontman Appears In Olivia Colman’s New HBO Miniseries Landscapers

Sleaford Mods frontman Jason Williamson appears in the new HBO miniseries Landscapers. Olivia Colman and David Thewlis star as Susan and Christopher Edwards, a real-life English couple arrested in 2014 for murdering Susan’s parents and burying them in their own back garden in 1998. BrooklynVegan reports that Williamson, who describes the show as “absolutely wicked,” guest stars as the current owner of the Nottingham home where the bodies were found. The first episode of Landscapers premiered last night, and new episodes air Mondays at 9PM Eastern; watch the trailer below.
TV & VIDEOS
MovieMaker

Indie Spirit Award Noms; Meet Bree Elrod; the King Richard Question

The nominations for the 2022 Indie Spirit Awards are out; meet Red Rocket star Bree Elrod; The Hollywood Reporter examines the box office’s power on awards chances. All in today’s Movie News Rundown. Awards, Awards, and More Awards: The 2022 Indie Spirit Award nominations were announced this morning....
MOVIES

