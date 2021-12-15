ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

Chris Whitty warns against over-interpreting early Omicron data

By Aine Fox
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43YSK8_0dNlaNP300

England’s top medic has warned that early data from South Africa on the Omicron variant should be treated with caution as there is a danger people have over-interpreted it to mean there is no problem.

Professor Chris Whitty said what is lacking currently is “clear data on some of the really key questions”.

The chief medical officer said even if the new variant is milder, its ability to spread faster means there could still be an issue.

He told Wednesday’s Downing Street press conference: “The first caution on this is simply a numerical one – if the rate of hospitalisation were to halve but you’re doubling every two days, in two days you’re back to where you were before you actually had the hospitalisation.

I want to be clear, I’m afraid this is going to be a problem

Professor Chris Whitty

“If the peak of this is twice as great, then halving of the size of the hospitalisation rate, you still end up in the same place. And this peak is going very fast.”

He said it is also important to note that immunity in South Africa is “far higher” in the face of this wave, due to a prior Delta wave and the country’s vaccination programme, adding that that makes their lower hospitalisation rate so far “unsurprising”.

He stated that he remains concerned there will be a problem with Omicron, but the exact nature of it is currently unknown.

He said: “That doesn’t mean that there isn’t some degree of slightly milder disease, that is possible. But I just think there’s a danger people have over-interpreted this to say, ‘this is not a problem and what are we worrying about?’

“I want to be clear, I’m afraid this is going to be a problem. Exact proportions of it, of course, South African scientists and UK scientists and scientists globally are trying to determine at the moment.”

He said the key data needed is on hospital admission, severe disease and mortality rates in people who have had two doses of a coronavirus vaccine, and then data when a booster is taken into account.

He said early indications from laboratory studies are “not really strong enough to be able to make strong clinical recommendations” at this stage.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tu8NC_0dNlaNP300

His comments come after the head of South Africa’s medical association told British MPs that most cases of Omicron in South Africa are mild and after real-world data suggested two doses of the Pfizer vaccine offer 70% protection against hospital admission.

Dr Angelique Coetzee, chairwoman of the South African Medical Association, told the Commons Science and Technology Committee on Tuesday that she agreed with a study from the South African Medical Research Council suggesting that Omicron may be 29% less severe than the first wave of infection that swept the country.

She said “we don’t have all the answers” but added that the clinical picture so far is that people are mostly suffering mild illness from Omicron.

Dr Coetzee said some people are getting breakthrough infections if they are vaccinated or if they have had Covid before, but cases seemed to be milder, especially for the vaccinated.

She said that in hospitals it is hard to differentiate between those patients with the Delta variant and those with Omicron, but that intensive care units “are still not overwhelmed”.

A study, based on preliminary data from the first three weeks of the Omicron surge in South Africa, has suggested that two doses of the Pfizer/BioNTech jab makes vaccinated people 70% less likely to be admitted to hospital compared with those who are unvaccinated.

This is lower than the 93% protection the jabs gave during the Delta wave, but still offers a good degree of protection.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17eRc8_0dNlaNP300

Overall, adults infected with Omicron were 29% less likely to need hospital care compared with earlier variants, the study found.

Younger age groups were slightly less likely to go to hospital than older people, though experts think this may be due to waning immunity in older people who were given their vaccines first.

Dr Michael Head, senior research fellow in global health at the University of Southampton, said the analysis covered just three weeks of data and warned that it was important to “avoid inferring too much right now from any national scenario”.

He added: “For example, the narrative around South Africa is that Omicron may be much milder, whereas reports out of Denmark broadly suggests the opposite.

“This reflects the uncertainty of new data. Within that, factors include the different levels of exposure to Covid-19 and previous infection, levels of vaccination and potential waning of immunity, and also age ranges infected thus far.”

Comments / 0

Related
New York Post

Doctors warn of ‘unusual’ Omicron symptom in kids

Parents have been warned of an unusual Omicron symptom to look out for in their kids. Young children appear to be getting rashes while infected with the new variant, a London doctor has reported. Dr. David Lloyd, a GP from north London, said he has seen about 15 percent of...
KIDS
Axios

Biden official warns: COVID explosion imminent

New data from South Africa and Europe hint that Omicron cases are poised to explode in the U.S., where the vast majority of the population isn't well protected against infection. Driving the news: A new analysis by South Africa's largest private insurer paints a picture of Omicron's clinical risk: Two...
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Whitty
albuquerqueexpress.com

South African doctor who discovered Omicron describes symptoms

People infected with the new Omicron strain of Covid-19 present ?unusual symptoms? that are somewhat different from those associated with the Delta variant, a South African doctor who was one of the first to spot it has said. Covid patients infected with the new strain started appearing around November 18,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Vox

The good and bad news about the omicron variant

The omicron variant, the latest curveball in the pandemic, may lead to less severe cases of Covid-19 than earlier strains of the coronavirus, according to one of the largest real-world studies of omicron released so far. That’s good news, but it could be overshadowed by other data showing that the...
SCIENCE
Vox

What South Africa is seeing in its omicron outbreak

Mia Malan has been covering the emergence of the new omicron coronavirus variant from the ground in South Africa. She is the editor-in-chief at the Bhekisisa Centre for Health Journalism, which focuses on solutions-based health analysis and reporting in South Africa — a position that gives her firsthand access to the country’s pandemic data and the South African scientists and health leaders who are on the front lines. Her Twitter threads have been essential as the world races to find answers to some of the big questions about the variant: How transmissible is it? How dangerous is it? How do vaccines hold up?
PUBLIC HEALTH
buzzfeednews.com

The Omicron Variant Partly Evades Vaccine Antibodies, According To A South African Study

South African researchers on Tuesday reported the Omicron coronavirus variant appears to dodge vaccines, but only partially. The results, from a small laboratory study, suggest people who have recovered from COVID-19 and been vaccinated will retain strong protection, but those who have only received the two-dose vaccine regimen could be significantly more vulnerable to infection. The study did not examine the effects of boosters but suggests their protection could be important against Omicron.
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Omicron#Science And Technology#Covid#South African
beckershospitalreview.com

Moderna vaccine less effective against omicron, early data suggests

Two doses of Moderna's mRNA vaccine are less effective against the omicron coronavirus variant, preliminary findings published Dec. 15 in the preprint server MedRxiv suggest. For the lab-based study, researchers looked at blood samples from 30 Moderna recipients and found their antibodies were about 50 percent less effective at neutralizing the variant compared to the original strain.
PHARMACEUTICALS
New Pittsburgh Courier

South Africa: early data suggest Omicron more transmissible but less severe

Gauteng is the smallest of South Africa’s nine provinces but home to a quarter of the country’s population. It is also the country’s economic power house. These factors have contributed to it becoming the epicentre of the COVID-19 epidemic. Gauteng’s COVID-19 surveillance aims to provide an understanding of the province’s experience. This also serves as an early warning system for other parts of the country. Public health medicine specialist Harsha Somaroo is part of the team analysing data for the Gauteng Department of Health and told The Conversation Africa what it’s showing so far.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Health
Country
Denmark
Place
Africa
Country
South Africa
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
The Independent

Omicron will cause ‘significant’ rise in hospital admissions, Chris Whitty warns

Professor Chris Whitty has warned ministers to brace for a “significant increase in hospitalisations” from Omicron as Downing Street insisted no further coronavirus restrictions are being planned.England’s chief medical officer also told a virtual Cabinet meeting on Tuesday that it is “too early to say how severe” the strain is after early suggestions from South Africa that it could be relatively mild.Boris Johnson also warned his ministers that he believes a “huge spike” of cases of the variant will hit the nation, as he pressures Tory rebels to back his new Plan B restrictions during a Commons vote.Downing Street...
WORLD
The Independent

UK Covid cases hit record high as Chris Whitty warns of worse to come

The UK can expect several more weeks where Covid cases hit a record high, England’s chief medical officer has warned, as Omicron continues its exponential rise across the country.Professor Chris Whitty told a Downing Street briefing there were “two epidemics on top of one another” as the UK recorded 78,610 new cases of coronavirus, including cases of the new variant.He said: “I’m afraid we have to be realistic that records will be broken a lot over the next few weeks as the rates continue to go up.“What we’ve got is two epidemics on top of one another – an existing...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The US Sun

Who is Professor Chris Whitty and is he married?

PROFESSOR Chris Whitty became a household name throughout lockdown. The Chief Medical Officer for England and the UK government has stood alongside Boris Johnson as the country battles against Covid-19. 🔵. coronavirus live blog for the latest updates. Who is Professor Chris Whitty?. Professor Whitty is the Chief Medical Officer...
RELATIONSHIPS
Fortune

Omicron’s hospitalization rates are lower than previous COVID variants—at least in the hotspot that is South Africa

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. While COVID-19 hospital admissions across South Africa have risen 70% over the past week, the percentage of infected people being hospitalized is a far cry from the first, second, or even third wave, according to the country’s health minister, Joe Phaahla.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

The Independent

384K+
Followers
143K+
Post
187M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy