We may earn a commission when you click links to retailers and purchase goods. Buying a Google Pixel 6 or Pixel 6 Pro is not an easy thing to do at the moment. After a struggle during pre-orders to fulfill orders, we have mostly seen retailers like Best Buy sell completely out of most unlocked models and not restock in time for holiday shoppers. As far as we can tell, the only spot we’re seeing much stock at all is through the Google Store, which happens to be showing decent shipping times for select colors of each phone.

CELL PHONES ・ 12 DAYS AGO