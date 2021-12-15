What if there was no Christmas

When I began writing for the Boone County Journal back in 2011, I planned to call my column “The Stay-At-Home Rollercoaster”. My wife and I had two sons at the time and were getting ready to adopt our daughter in China when I asked publisher Bruce Wallace if he thought his readers might be interested in following my adventures as a stay-at-home dad both overseas and in Southern Boone County. Inexplicably, he decided to give me a shot. Wisely, Bruce opted to nix the working title that I had proposed. He must have had a suspicion that not all of my weekly musings would be about parenting. As my children have grown, I have written about them less frequently, mostly out of respect for their privacy. However, that’s not the only reason I strayed from my original vision of a parenting column. Somewhere along the line, I realized that there is more to Travis Naughton than being a stay-at-home parent. Don’t get me wrong; being a full-time parent to three kids is plenty to keep a person busy. I remember when my kids were little and I had to shuttle them everywhere, cook for them, clean up after them, do their laundry, and of course play with them. It was extremely gratifying, and utterly exhausting.
