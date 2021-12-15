ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boone County, MO

What if there was no Christmas

By Gene Rhorer
bocojo.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe all know the old old story of the Virgin Mary. How an Angel announced to her that she would become pregnant by the God’s Holy Spirit. Mary was engaged to a prominent citizen of Nazareth, Joseph;...

bocojo.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Conversation U.S.

'Twas the night before Christmas' helped make the modern Santa – and led to a literary whodunit

The poem “A Visit from St. Nicholas,” better known by its opening line “‘Twas the Night before Christmas,” has a special place among Christmas traditions, right alongside hot chocolate, caroling and bright lights. It has also inspired the modern image of Santa Claus as a jolly old man sporting red and a round belly. But this poem has been steeped in controversy, and debate still looms over who the true author is. Traditionally, Clement C. Moore – a 19th-century scholar at the General Theological Seminary in New York, where I work as a reference librarian – has been credited with writing...
WISCONSIN STATE
Upworthy

Mom refuses to go to family Christmas until her parents use her trans son’s correct pronouns

Misgendering someone can trigger gender dysphoria and inflict trauma. A woman knew her son was hurt every time someone misgendered him, so she decided to take measures to protect him, even if it meant giving an ultimatum to her parents. The 45-year-old posted about refusing to go to the family Christmas held at her parents' home because they wouldn't use her son's correct pronouns. She was heavily criticized by close relatives for demanding her parents to use her son's correct pronouns. She turned to Reddit to ask if she was wrong to expect her parents to use his new name and correct pronouns.
SOCIETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Missouri Society
Boone County, MO
Society
County
Boone County, MO
AOL Corp

7-year-old boy living in shelter writes heartbreaking letter to Santa

When 7-year-old Blake penned an annual letter to Santa this week, he likely did not expect his words to be read by thousands of people across the country. But his mom noticed the letter in his backpack, and it struck such a nerve that the domestic violence shelter they are staying at posted it on their Facebook page.
KIDS
Liz Fe Lifestyle

Connecticut 10 Year Old Disappears from School with Fake Uncle For Shopping Spree in 2001

At about 8:30 AM on November 7, 2001, 10 year old Bianca Elaine Lebron arrived at Elias Howe School with her older sister Janissa. She and her sister lived with her parents in Bridgeport, Connecticut. After the sisters got to school and were waiting in line to go inside, Bianca was excited to tell her friends and teacher that she wouldn’t be in class because she was going on a shopping spree with her uncle. She asked her friends if any of them wanted to come along and they said no. Just moments later, a brown and tan van with tinted windows stopped at the school and Bianca willingly got inside, waving happily to her friends. That was the last time she was seen.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
kingstonthisweek.com

Glenna Mackenzie awarded Benemerenti Medal by Pope Francis

Glenna Mackenzie of Our Lady of Sorrows Parish, Petawawa, has been awarded the Benemerenti Medal by Pope Francis for her outstanding service to the Roman Catholic Church. Most Reverend Guy Desrochers, Bishop of Pembroke, presented the medal to Mackenzie on Dec. 4 at the parish mass for the Second Sunday of Advent.
RELIGION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jesus
Person
Virgin Mary
The Independent

Pope at 85: No more Mr Nice Guy, as reform hits stride

Pope Francis celebrates his 85th birthday on Friday, a milestone made even more remarkable given the coronavirus pandemic, his summertime intestinal surgery and the weight of history: His predecessor retired at this age and the last pope to have lived any longer was Leo XIII over a century ago.Yet Francis is going strong, recently concluding a whirlwind trip to Cyprus and Greece after his pandemic-defying jaunts this year to Iraq Slovakia and Hungary. He has set in motion an unprecedented two-year consultation of rank-and-file Catholics on making the church more attuned to the laity, and shows no sign...
RELIGION
The Hollywood Gossip

Isabel Roloff Responds: Does Her Son Have Dwarfism?

Jacob Roloff and Isabel Roloff may not be close to revealing any snapshots of their son. The couple is understandably careful when it comes to their newborn's privacy. However, over the past few days, ever since becoming first-time parents, the former reality stars have offered up a few small nuggets about, well... their small nugget.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
BBC

We are scared to leave our homes, teens confess

"I've seen a lot of young teenagers terrorising old people," 16-year-old researcher CJ, from Bristol, said. She is one of the young people who has either witnessed, been a victim of, or carried out violence, who has been recruited to speak to her peers. It is an attempt to find...
PUBLIC SAFETY
bocojo.com

Give the Gift of Life

By: Joseph Kertis This holiday season has been filled with thankfulness. For the first time since the Covid-19 pandemic began, many of us can gather and celebrate traditions like Thanksgiving and Christmas, among others. But as we celebrate, it’s hard to ignore the tragedies that keep surfacing, such as the most recent indication that we’re still losing the fight against addiction in America. We’re set to break 100,000 drug overdose deaths in a calendar year, a new record and tragic milestone. As the problem grows, it seems we’ve all been touched in some way by addiction. Whether it’s a close friend or family member, we each know somebody who has current or past issues with substance abuse. But much like the broader issue of substance abuse in our country, it can seem like an impossible problem to solve.
BOONE COUNTY, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Rights#Christmas#Planned Parenthood#The Women S Rights#Church#Boone County Journal
bocojo.com

As Always, Thank You For Reading

When I began writing for the Boone County Journal back in 2011, I planned to call my column “The Stay-At-Home Rollercoaster”. My wife and I had two sons at the time and were getting ready to adopt our daughter in China when I asked publisher Bruce Wallace if he thought his readers might be interested in following my adventures as a stay-at-home dad both overseas and in Southern Boone County. Inexplicably, he decided to give me a shot. Wisely, Bruce opted to nix the working title that I had proposed. He must have had a suspicion that not all of my weekly musings would be about parenting. As my children have grown, I have written about them less frequently, mostly out of respect for their privacy. However, that’s not the only reason I strayed from my original vision of a parenting column. Somewhere along the line, I realized that there is more to Travis Naughton than being a stay-at-home parent. Don’t get me wrong; being a full-time parent to three kids is plenty to keep a person busy. I remember when my kids were little and I had to shuttle them everywhere, cook for them, clean up after them, do their laundry, and of course play with them. It was extremely gratifying, and utterly exhausting.
BOONE COUNTY, MO
The Holland Sentinel

Lynn Smith: Dead but never forgotten

Some of the happiest moments of my mother’s life were spent directing the First Presbyterian Church choir, and her six children were expected to add their voices whenever they returned to their northern Michigan home. And although mom would serve Sunday dinner in a room occupied by an expansive gun cabinet, she would have shuddered at the thought of sending an armed, 17-year-old son, into a violent urban mob. ...
HOLLAND, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Gossip
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
NewsBreak
Pregnancy
lebomag.com

What Christmas is All About

Even though it’s been years since I’ve watched A Charlie Brown Christmas, I was still pretty dismayed last year when Apple TV+ hijacked it, along with all the other classic Peanuts specials, forcing anyone who wanted to watch them to fork over some cash. Apparently Apple got the message, and changed course; you can see all the old shows again on PBS this year. Maybe Apple’s heart grew three sizes that day. Yeah, I know, we’re talking about Charlie Brown and I make a Grinch reference. I made it because when I was a kid, every year on a cold December night, Charlie and the Grinch were a package deal. One after the other. One more signpost on the road to Christmas. One more reassurance that everything’s right with the world.
ENTERTAINMENT
Daily Republic

Religious View: What is on your Christmas list?

I used to dream as a child about Christmas and how exciting it was to get visited by Santa and get some wonderful gifts from my mom and dad. That was many Christmases ago. I spent most of my younger years buying every toy I thought would make me happy. My passion was race cars, and I eventually owned and raced a top fuel dragster.
SOLANO COUNTY, CA
The Post and Courier

THIS AND THAT: What should be present on Christmas Day?

They come in all sizes and shapes. There are small ones that can contain something as precious as a ring. There are middle-sized ones that could hold an item as useful as a coffee maker. There are large ones that could be a playhouse for children. Regardless of the size,...
LIFESTYLE

Comments / 0

Community Policy