Growing up, Isaiah Thomas was a huge Lakers fan because of his father, James, who was from Inglewood. Naturally, Thomas grew up as an avid fan of the late great Kobe Bryant. As Thomas was making a name for himself in Boston, he got in touch with Bryant to pick his brain on things Thomas could learn on the court. Through game film, the Black Mamba advised Thomas on things he had never thought about before. The two kept in touch over the years via text, and Bryant even reached out to Thomas after the tragic death of his sister, Chyna.

NBA ・ 1 DAY AGO