ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manufacturing

IAEA and Iran Reach Agreement on Replacing Surveillance Cameras at Karaj Facility

International Atomic Energy Agency
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) will soon install new surveillance cameras at Iran’s Karaj centrifuge component manufacturing workshop under an agreement reached today by Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi and the Head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran, Mohammad Eslami. The cameras, to be installed in...

www.iaea.org

Comments / 0

Related
realcleardefense.com

While Massing Troops Against Ukraine, Putin Threatens the U.S. National Command Authority

As noted Russian journalist Pavel Felgenhauer pointed out in November 2021, “President Vladimir Putin declared that if the West deploys missiles to Ukraine that could reach Moscow ‘in five to ten minutes,’ Russia is ready to counter by deploying a ‘new naval hypersonic missile, which may reach [Western] decision-makers in 5 minutes, flying at Mach 9 speed.’ (Militarynews.ru, November 30).” (Emphasis added). Russia’s new nuclear-capable[1] naval hypersonic missile [the Tsirkon] was hyped by Putin as having a speed of Mach 9,” stating that it would become operational in 2022. The context of Putin’s statement was preparations for a Russian invasion of Ukraine, not NATO missile deployments. Nine days after Putin’s nuclear threat, Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov warned about a Ukraine conflict becoming a new Cuban missile crisis. Ten days after Putin’s nuclear threat, Russian Chief of the General Staff General of the Army Valery Gerasimov declared, “…any provocations by the Ukrainian authorities to settle the Donbas difficulties militarily will be thwarted.”
MILITARY
americanmilitarynews.com

Video: Taliban attack Iranians at Iran-Afghanistan border, reports say

Iranian border guards clashed with Taliban forces along the Iran-Afghanistan border on Wednesday after the Taliban opened fire on Iranian farmers, according to reports. Local journalist Reza Khaasteh shared unverified video of the scene on Twitter, which appeared to show Iranian soldiers using heavy artillery to push back against the Taliban militants.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Iaea#Karaj Facility
The Jewish Press

Iran Says Israel Hacked IAEA Cameras in Atomic Facility

Iran’s ambassador to the UK, Mohsen Baharvand, on Friday said that International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) equipment inside the nuclear facility in Karaj, a satellite city of Tehran, had been hacked before the attack there last summer (Massive Fire Burns Factory Warehouses in Karaj, Iran, Near Site of Targeted Centrifuge Factory).
MIDDLE EAST
BBC

Iran execution of Heidar Ghorbani sparks rare anti-government protest

In a rare public display of defiance in Iran, protesters have shouted anti-government slogans outside the home of a Kurdish man who has been executed. Crowds gathered in Heidar Ghorbani's hometown of Kamyaran, in Kurdistan province, calling him a martyr. Ghorbani, who was 48, was convicted of the murder of...
PROTESTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Security Cameras
americanmilitarynews.com

Army general wants more missile defense within first island chain

The top soldier in Japan believes the Indo-Pacific region needs more defenses against aircraft and missiles from China, Russia, and North Korea. “I don’t think we have enough right now. I think we need more. And so that would be, as the commander of U.S. Army Japan, I think that would be something that I would champion for, is more integrated air and missile defense protection in the first island chain, for certain,” Maj. Gen. Joel Vowell said Tuesday during Defense One’s Outlook 2022 event.
MILITARY
AFP

Iran, UN agree on replacing nuclear site's damaged cameras

Iran and a UN watchdog said Wednesday they have reached agreement on replacing cameras at a nuclear complex, as Western powers warn time is running out to revive a deal on Tehran's atomic programme. The Vienna-based International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) had been seeking to replace the devices which Iran says were damaged in a June attack it blames on Israel. The IAEA "will soon install new surveillance cameras at Iran's Karaj centrifuge component manufacturing workshop under an agreement reached today by Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi and the Head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran, Mohammad Eslami," an IAEA statement said, calling this "an important development". It added that the two sides "will continue to work on remaining outstanding safeguards issues with the aim of resolving them".
MIDDLE EAST
International Atomic Energy Agency

IAEA Director General to Hold Press Conference, 17 December 2021

IAEA Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi will hold a press conference at 12:00 CET on Friday, 17 December, in the Press Room of the M-building at the Vienna International Centre (VIC). Director General Grossi will brief journalists about developments related to the IAEA’s monitoring and verification work in the Islamic...
MIDDLE EAST
Las Vegas Herald

Iran probes watchdog cameras in nuclear site 'sabotage

Tehran has alleged that monitoring cameras set up at an Iranian nuclear site by the UN's atomic watchdog may have been 'sabotaged? by Israel, and possibly even used to assist an attack on the facility in June. During a briefing in London on Friday, Iran's envoy to the UK Mohsen...
MIDDLE EAST
foreigndesknews.com

IAEA Strikes Deal With Iran on Replacing Cameras at Sabotaged Workshop

The UN nuclear watchdog reached an agreement with Iran on Wednesday on replacing its surveillance cameras at a centrifuge-parts workshop that were removed after an apparent attack, easing a standoff that could have scuppered wider nuclear talks. Those wider, indirect talks between Iran and the United States on salvaging the...
WORLD
International Atomic Energy Agency

IAEA Chief in the UAE: Nuclear Energy Key to Country’s Climate Action

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) is a global pioneer in innovation and a regional leader in using nuclear energy to meet its sustainable energy and climate action ambitions, IAEA Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi said this week during his trip to the Gulf state. Travelling to the two emirates of Abu Dhabi and Dubai, Mr Grossi met with senior government officials, including the Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, and visited the Barakah Nuclear Power Plant.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
newyorkcitynews.net

Iran narrows down differences with IAEA: Spokesperson

Tehran [Iran], December 15 (ANI/Xinhua): Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh said talks between the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) and the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) have made progress on narrowing down differences, official IRNA news agency reported on Wednesday. "I don't want to go into details, but...
MIDDLE EAST
International Atomic Energy Agency

IAEA’s Grossi in Egypt Discusses COP27, Climate Change and Cancer Care

Egypt can count on IAEA support in its fight against cancer as well as in galvanising international commitments to a low-carbon future when it hosts the United Nations climate conference next year, IAEA Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi said in Cairo today. In his meeting with President Abdel Fattah Saeed...
WORLD
International Atomic Energy Agency

Safe and Secure Transport of Radioactive Material: New IAEA Publication Issued

Labelling packages, vehicles and freight containers with the black-and-yellow trefoil radiation symbol during transport of nuclear and radioactive materials is a safety requirement to inform about the nature and the material transported. However, at the same time, this label reveals the contents of the shipment to those intending to do harm.
INDUSTRY

Comments / 0

Community Policy