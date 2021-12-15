ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Medtech company picks Virginia over NC for expansion

By Lauren Ohnesorge
Triangle Business Journal
Triangle Business Journal
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A medical technology firm is...

www.bizjournals.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
State
Virginia State
Local
Virginia Business
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Medtech#Medical Technology#Investing
Triangle Business Journal

Real estate Leads - December 10, 2021

Find out what areas are developing rapidly to capitalize on growth opportunities for your business. Leverage data around foreclosures, building permits, mortgages, transactional data and more. Identify the individuals and developers securing the largest commercial and residential building permits in the area, with details on the date, location, dollar value...
REAL ESTATE
Triangle Business Journal

Longtime Durham institution faces potential liquidation. Here's what it means.

Time could be running out for North Carolina Mutual Life Insurance Company in Durham. © 2021 American City Business Journals. All rights reserved. Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (updated 1/1/21) and Privacy Policy and Cookie Statement (updated 7/20/21). The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of American City Business Journals.
DURHAM, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Triangle Business Journal

BizEquity Valuation Software Drives First Ever Valuation-Based Loan with Banking Partner

Valuation fintech leader BizEquity- known for its state-of-the-art valuation software and extensive client portfolio consisting of heavy-hitting banks, financial advisors, accounting professionals, and more- has achieved a milestone in the lending and fintech world. In September 2021, BizEquity partnered with Freedom Bank to power the bank’s release of a Business Valuation Loan product. Just two months after the launch, the Virginia-based bank underwrites its first loan using BizEquity’s valuation technology Michael M. Carter, the Founder & CEO of BizEquity stated, “Our mission from day one has been to help businesses and their owners get the credit, planning, and insurance coverage they need for the businesses they have built. BizEquity enables business owners to understand their worth by democratizing business valuation knowledge through our patented service. We are proud to power the first ever business valuation-based loan with Freedom Bank. We believe this will revolutionize banking by allowing bankers and their risk and credit departments to understand the enterprise value of the businesses they serve.”
TECHNOLOGY
Triangle Business Journal

Triangle Business Journal

Raleigh, NC
1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
329K+
Views
ABOUT

The Triangle Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

 http://www.bizjournals.com/triangle

Comments / 0

Community Policy