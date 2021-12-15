ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Hi-Lo

By Adrian Kane
The Infatuation
The Infatuation
 3 days ago
This is a versatile cocktail bar in Humboldt Park. It has both a cute indoor and outdoor space. There’s a cozy wood-burning fireplace inside...

The Infatuation

The Best Micheladas In LA

Traditionally made with one-part Clamato juice flavored with hot sauce, Maggi seasoning, soy sauce, or Worcestershire, and one-part beer poured over ice, micheladas are an intensely savory, somewhat spicy, and refreshing concoction that will simultaneously quench your thirst and have you breaking a healthy sweat over your morning eggs. Micheladas can also vary in their ratios of beer to Clamato, their ratio of salty vs. sweet, and come served with either a simple salt rim or a handful of salty snacks.
RESTAURANTS
The Infatuation

Ascione Bistro

This Italian restaurant is another one of our favorite options for a small group dinner in Hyde Park. Ascione is always busy, the service is friendly, and the menu is filled with handmade pastas and appetizers (like burrata and meatballs) that are ideal for sharing. The restaurant is nice enough where you can get dressed up to celebrate your friend’s successful dissertation defense, but you can also come here with your parents who insist on wearing their Badgers gear whenever they’re in Chicago.
HYDE PARK, NY
The Infatuation

La Petite Folie

Le Petite Folie has been in Hyde Park for over 20 years, and this French spot with white tablecloths is ideal for date night, or dinner before seeing a show at the Court Theatre. The dining room is quiet and intimate, and the menu is filled with classic French dishes. There are appetizers like salmon rillettes, and entrees like steak au poivre, magret de canard, and beef Parmentier. It’s everything you want before a UIC production of Cyrano de Bergerac.
HYDE PARK, NY
houstoniamag.com

Hi-Tech Darts Experience to Open in Houston in January

Looking for a unique experience for your next celebration or just looking for something new to do in the city? Flight Club Darts– an elevated “social darts” eater-tainment experience has you covered and will have the grand opening of its Houston location on Friday, Jan. 14, in Regent Square. Currently...
HOUSTON, TX
The Infatuation

Liv’s

Long Beach’s most exciting oyster bar has a little something for everyone. From a platter of sweet and briny mollusks on ice and a fried oyster caesar to a mountain of fries covered in creamy seafood chowder, Liv’s in Belmont Shore isn’t afraid to let shellfish be the star of nearly every dish on the menu. Its sidewalk patio has so many string lights, you’ll feel like you’re eating under an old-school theater marquee. But if you’d rather sit inside, Liv’s long marble bar is the perfect place to bring a date (and your own bottle of wine while it’s still BYOB). If you can, stop by on a Monday night to take advantage of Liv’s half-off oyster deal. And follow their Instagram for the latest on pop-ups and events, like a fried oyster pie collaboration with one of our favorite pizza places in the city, Little Coyote.
LONG BEACH, NY
The Infatuation

LALA’S On Melrose

With three locations across town, LALA’s is one of the better-known Argentinian restaurants in LA and the kind of place where cheese and pasta are deemed appropriate starters to a hefty steak dinner. We particularly love the provoleta – the bubbling skillet of melted provolone cheese that’s seasoned with oregano and pico de gallo. Besides being a gooey vat of cheese that we want to shamelessly ladle over everything, it isn’t overwhelmingly heavy with the herbal sweetness from the oregano and needed acid from the salsa. If you’d rather start and end your meal with meat, go for the smoky morcilla (blood sausage) to start; it has a wonderfully salty, almost metallic aftertaste that’s unique in the best way. The tabla de carnes is definitely the move for the table and comes out to just enough meat for two to three people. This spread includes tender skirt steak, filet mignon, and New York strip, all of which come out nicely medium rare with your choice of sides.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Infatuation

Qiao Lin Hotpot

We're big fans of this hot pot spot on the border of Chinatown and Pilsen. For one thing, this restaurant in the 88 Marketplace building has tables designed for just two people. And the menu has suggested cooking times, which is not only helpful, but can help avoid potential arguments about how long you should leave the fish balls in the spicy broth (five minutes, by the way). Plus, you can order pots with either one, two, or three-way broth dividers, and they're all delicious. Come here on a date or with a small group, and plan to try everything.
RESTAURANTS
The Infatuation

Bacetti

We were supposed to love Bacetti—the Echo Park trattoria works closely with Tilda, their neighbor and one of the city’s best wine bars. They serve speck-covered pizzas, beef tartare with capers, and agnolotti tossed in brown butter and sage. But like a playlist “made” by an algorithm, Bacetti doesn’t quite blow us away. The pastas are perfectly acceptable (the rigatoni is fine, the bucatini tastes weirdly hollow), and this place is always filled with a very trendy crowd. Not a bad first date choice, or if you’re in the area, but there’s no reason to rush here.
RESTAURANTS
The Infatuation

Carousel Bakery

Located right outside the airport, Carousel is a tiny order-at-the-counter bakery and our go-to for early morning baked goods and pastries in Palm Springs. We love the giant, gooey sticky bun, the savory feta and spinach croissant, and the perfectly-balanced cheese and guava turnover. That said, everything in the daily pastry case is good, so if you’re overwhelmed, just follow your gut and start pointing. If you want some dessert for later (or for the drive home), the carrot cake is a must.
RESTAURANTS
The Infatuation

Tacos Don Manolito

Hollywood has a plethora of forgettable fast-casual lunch options. Tacos Don Manolito is an exception. The sunny, order-at-the-counter taco shop on Sunset Blvd. comes via Mexico City, where it’s a popular chain. Our guts telling us it could have similar success here. Early standouts on the menu include the maja, which is a griddled cheese crust that’s been rolled with your choice of protein (get the perfectly salty ribeye) and then wrapped in a soft, transculescent flour tortilla. Then there’s the costeño-campechano, a behemoth of a taco filled with a mix of cecina, homemade chorizo, and chicharron with chopped onions and jalapenos mixed in. It’s a perfect balance between sweet, savory, and spicy, and considering that two will easily fill you up, the $4.40 price point makes for a very affordable meal.
RESTAURANTS
The Infatuation

Where To Eat In Hyde Park

Hyde Park has the University of Chicago, 57th Street Beach, and President Obama’s house. It’s also home to some pretty great restaurants, which is good news since Michelle and Barack (probably) aren’t inviting you over for dinner. Whether you’re in the mood for a Southern seafood boil, some handmade pasta, or vegan soul food, the places on this guide have you covered. Here are our 18 favorite spots in the neighborhood.
HYDE PARK, NY
The Infatuation

Kinn

Kinn defies all of the stereotypes about stuffy, over-priced tasting menu restaurants. This Koreatown spot is laid-back, looking more like a massive candlelit sauna than a buttoned-up Korean restaurant. They’ve got a memorable R&B playlist and a concise wine list. For $67, you get six courses that feel special and will leave you feeling full. On a recent visit, we had a spicy mulhoe overflowing with citrusy seafood and a briny fried nori taco. Kinn's menu is risk-tasting, but nothing about the experience of dining here feels like an over-the-top production. So the next time you want to impress someone who hates white tablecloths or go all out on date night, you know where to do it.
RESTAURANTS
The Infatuation

Chug’s

Perfect For: Breakfast Brunch Coffee & A Light Bite Lunch Outdoor/Patio Situation Quiet Meals. Like that thrift store denim jacket that somehow works for every single occasion, Chug’s biggest strength is its utility. The Coconut Grove Cuban diner can be several different restaurants—sometimes all at once—and every winding path of the Chug’s experience will lead somewhere great.
RESTAURANTS
The Infatuation

Morihiro

Perfect For: Birthdays Feeling ~Cultured~ Fine Dining Unique Dining Experience. At Morihiro, you can have every sushi experience under the sun. Looking to sit at the bar and be personally served by the chef? There’s a $400 omakase that lasts for hours and can go head-to-head with any of the biggest names in LA sushi.
RESTAURANTS
The Infatuation

Cafe La Trova

Perfect For: Dancing Drinking Good Cocktails Impressing Out of Towners People Watching See And Be Seen Special Occasions. Sometimes we want dinner to feel like a party, but a lot of restaurants think this means sticking sparklers in mediocre sushi rolls and letting an electric violinist in white jeans run around the dining room. The overlap of places where Pitbull has filmed a music video and places you’d actually want to eat at is almost too small to see. But if you whip out your magnifying glass and look closely, you’ll find Cafe La Trova—a rare place where dancing, drinking, and eating work together perfectly.
RESTAURANTS
The Infatuation

14 Parish

14 Parish is an upscale Caribbean restaurant in Hyde Park, and it’s worth seeking out if you’re in the mood for spicy jerk and some rum cocktails. You’ll find dishes like jerk chicken and catfish, oxtails, and vegetarian curry. The food is really good, and the service is friendly. Just be aware that they host a lot of celebrations here, so the atmosphere can feel pretty scattered if you come during graduation, birthday party, or the UIC faculty casino night.
HYDE PARK, NY
The Infatuation

Clark Street Diner

One of our favorite bakeries the entire world, Clark Street Bread took over the old 101 Coffee Shop space in Hollywood. You might remember it from an iconic Megan Thee Stallion music video. They’ve kept much of the interiors virtually the same, so you’ll still find vintage leather booths, a wraparound bar, and classic stone wall (you know, real old-school diner stuff) but have completely redone the menu. It’s a lot smaller than the old 101 one, but everything’s of higher quality—all the bread comes on their signature Clark Street baguettes and toasts, plus they have a fantastic patty melt loaded with freshly ground beef, swiss cheese, and a bit of grilled onions that we haven’t stop dreaming about since eating. Oh, and there’s a free parking lot. Open for breakfast and lunch.
RESTAURANTS
The Infatuation

Tropezón

Tropezón is an an Andalusian gin and tapas bar on Española Way. And not only is it worth weaving through the street’s omnipresent crowd of tourists, but it’s one of our favorite spots in South Beach. The space is split 50/50 between a dining room and a long bar, with an interior featuring lots of wood and legs of jamón hanging from the ceiling. In other words: exactly the kind of spot where you can spend a couple hours grazing on small plates and sipping gin. Both of those things are delicious here. They have a selection of infused gin, with infusions ranging from mango to nori and shio kombu. The food menu is mostly tapas, like a yuzu kosho tortilla and pan con tomate—but there are also larger entrees like a coffee-rubbed ribeye and arroz al horno. Whether you come to drink or eat (or, ideally, both) this is the reservation to make next time you need a fun night out involving gin.
RESTAURANTS
The Infatuation

Hai Di Lao Hot Pot

Westfield Century City is home to a lot of great Chinese chains, but Hai Di Lao might just be our favorite. This hot pot spot is a little pricier than others, but they make up for it with more than half a dozen soup base options (try the spicy pork broth), and higher-end meat options including Miyazaki A5 wagyu beef, a DIY sauce station, and free desserts. Even if you’re not splurging for A5 wagyu, you can’t go wrong with the prime rib eye and roe-filled lobster balls. And if it’s your first time, the $4 charge for the “dancing noodle” may be worth the show with the staff hand-pulling the noodles to order by dancing in front of you. Plus, the bouncy noodles are great for slurping up whatever remains of your broth that’s been pulling in the flavors from your meat and vegetables throughout the meal. Or you can wait and just hope that your table neighbors order one instead.
WESTFIELD, NY
The Infatuation

Blotto

Blotto's round pizza crust is a gorgeous cross between sourdough and New York-style, with a brittle crispness throughout the bottom and puffed ends that resemble pool noodles (but taste a whole lot better). Between the small dining room on Capitol Hill that’s decorated with shelves of pantry items for sale like Rancho Gordo beans, red and white-checkered pizzeria tablecloths, and refrigerators stocked with natural wine, Blotto already makes for a fun place to hang out with friends. Add phenomenally blistered pies topped with things like spaghetti all’amatriciana ingredients or roasted kale with breadcrumbs and lemon (not to mention tasty slice dips like Calabrian chili vinaigrette and dill-flecked ranch), and you’ve got more than a neighborhood hang—you’ve got a dinner destination that’s worth braving potentially horrendous Capitol Hill parking.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Infatuation

The Infatuation

New York City, NY
