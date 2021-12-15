Scholarship Number Status: How Many Super Seniors and Transfers?

NORMAN, Okla. — In his first appearance speaking publicly since stepping on campus at Oklahoma, quarterback Caleb Williams addressed the coaching change, but didn’t give an indication either way on how it might shape his decision moving forward whether to stay or go. However, when joining The Podcast on the Prairie with teammates Jeremiah Hall and Brayden Willis, Williams spoke positively about both former head coach Lincoln Riley and new head coach Brent Venables and what he’ll bring to the table.
