After getting thumped in Colorado by the Avalanche last night, the Blueshirts are back in action 24 hours later for yet another road tilt. Gerard Gallant’s squad is in Arizona to take on Clayton Keller, Andrew Ladd, and the rest of the Coyotes. While the Avalanche are one of the league’s best teams and losing on the road against them is nothing to be ashamed of, the Rangers can’t afford to drop a game against the Coyotes.

NHL ・ 2 DAYS AGO