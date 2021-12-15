ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

This Cleveland Bakery Serves The Best Brownies In Ohio

By Kelly Fisher
WAKS 96.5 KISS-FM
WAKS 96.5 KISS-FM
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CNh1g_0dNlXlLu00
Photo: Getty Images

There are tons of amazing desserts out there, and brownies are always a reliable choice to satisfy your sweet tooth.

There’s also no shortage of restaurants and bakeries to order a brownie from, so Eat This, Not That! pointed out the best ones in the U.S. in a report shared earlier this year. The ultimate food content hub noted that the brownie “made its first appearance in the 1896 edition of the Boston Cooking School Cookbook by the famed Fannie Farmer. Ever since then brownies have been gracing bakeshop dessert cases and kitchen counters with their unbelievable flavor and unforgettable texture. And we can understand why—just one bite and you are hooked.”

So, which brownie is the best one to order in Ohio ? Eat This, Not That! recommends trying the brownies at Presti’s Bakery, located in Cleveland. Here’s why Eat This, Not That! says those are the best brownies in the whole state: “For over a century, the family-owned Presti's Bakery in Ohio has been known for its large menu of breads, pastries, cookies, and specialty cakes. One of their most beloved items is their brownies, which taste delicious alone or alongside a warm cup of cappuccino.”

See the rest of the best brownies in the U.S. here .

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Mashed

Nearly 20% Agree This Is The Worst Store Bought Ice Cream Brand

How much do you love ice cream? If you're a fan of desserts in general, chances are you routinely crave this sweet, rich, frozen treat that always seems to hit the spot — whether it's enjoyed piled high on a waffle cone, buried under an avalanche of sundae toppings, or eaten straight from the pint. And while it's great fun to make your own ice cream or grab some at your local scoop shop, virtually every supermarket in the U.S. features freezer cases chock full of an almost staggering variety of brands and flavors to enjoy at home.
FOOD & DRINKS
Popculture

McDonald's New Pizza Creation Might Become an Instant Favorite

Long ago, McDonald's once sold pizza and many enjoyed the pizza as a quick, cheap option compared to other pizza shops. The McPizza made the rounds in the early '90s and spread to 500 locations before fizzling out before 2000. Currently, you can only buy it at one McDonald's in Orlando, Florida, according to a fan wiki, but that might soon change with the newest pizza creation from the restaurant.
RESTAURANTS
CNN

This rare McDonald's treat is making a comeback

New York (CNN Business) — 'Tis the season for McDonald's to bring back a fan favorite sweet treat: the Holiday Pie. The dessert has returned to menus in "select regions" across the United States, the company confirmed. McDonald's has released the festive pastry for the past 10 years, but the areas of availability vary. Fans have spotted the pies in places including Oregon, Illinois and Texas so far this year.
RESTAURANTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Cleveland, OH
Food & Drinks
Local
Ohio Lifestyle
City
Cleveland, OH
Cleveland, OH
Restaurants
Local
Ohio Food & Drinks
Local
Ohio Restaurants
Cleveland, OH
Lifestyle
huroninsider.com

Local Arby’s restaurants sold

HURON – The local Clyde, Fremont, Huron, North Ridgeville, Port Clinton and Sheffield Village Arby’s have been sold. According to a Facebook post from longtime owner Mark Giaco, the restaurants were sold to Sun Holdings. Sun Holdings, through its Turbo Restaurants subsidiary, owns and operates nearly 650 restaurants, including Arby’s, Krispy Kreme, Cici’s Pizza, and Golden Corral locations.
HURON, OH
Mashed

Beloved Chain Restaurants We Might Sadly Lose In 2022

With most restaurants, stores, and other businesses open once more, it seems as though the world is returning to normal again after pandemic-related shutdowns. While that's good news for most of us, it might be cold comfort to the 14% of all restaurants, or more than 90,000 businesses, that closed their doors as a result of COVID-19.
RESTAURANTS
Mashed

Coffee Mate Creamers, Ranked Worst To Best

It's no secret that Americans love coffee, whether it's a bold brew from a local coffee shop, a quick pod at home, or a flavorful concocted treat at either location. They love it strong, mild, regular, and sweet, and they can consume one or multiple cups each day. American coffee habits are certainly varied across the land, but if you're not a fan of flavored, sweet coffees, you may be unaware of just how many flavors of creamer are available in grocery stores throughout the country.
FOOD & DRINKS
WKRC

Coca-Cola recall: Throw out these sodas and juices immediately

CINCINNATI (WKRC) — If you have a Coca-Cola, Minute Maid, or Sprite product in your fridge; you should take a look at two recent recalls by Coca-Cola. Food Safety Network reported that the products were recalled because they might contain metal objects. Coca-Cola recalled three Minute Maid products that...
CINCINNATI, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bakeries#Bakery#Food Drink#Fannie Farmer
103GBF

Massive Recall: If You Have These Drinks In Your Kitchen Throw Them Out Now

There has been a massive recall on several powdered drink mixes, and you are going to want to know about this. Kraft Heinz has announced a recall on several of their powdered drink mix products "due to the potential presence of foreign material, specifically very small pieces of metal or glass, that may have been introduced during production," according to The Food and Drug Administration. This recall covers select packages of Country Time Lemonade, Tang, Arizona Tea powdered beverages, and limited Kool-Aid powdered beverages with “Best When Used By” dates between May 10, 2023 and November 1, 2023.
FOOD & DRINKS
Mashed

What Are Circus Peanuts And How Are They Actually Made?

It's safe to say that circus peanuts fall in the same category as candy corn, black licorice, and Peeps — as all of these sweets have been deemed polarizing to candy eaters everywhere. You either love them, or you can't stand the mere thought of their texture and taste. Often topping the list of the worst candies ever made are these circus peanuts, which have miraculously maintained a devoted fan base since their debut in the 19th century (per CandyFavorites.com).
INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
butterwithasideofbread.com

CHRISTMAS CHEESECAKE RECIPE

Christmas Cheesecake made with butter, cream cheese & sugar, then topped with piped buttercream & peppermints! Festive peppermint vanilla cheesecake that’s both easy to make & gorgeous when served!. If there was ever a cheesecake for Santa, this would be it. This is the BEST Oreo cheesecake recipe because we’re...
RECIPES
WKRC

Iconic Cincinnati restaurant chain debuting new look

CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - A Cincinnati-born restaurant chain celebrating 120 years in business this year is gearing up to debut a new design for its eateries. Izzy's, a restaurant founded in 1901 and best known for its Kosher-style deli and reuben sandwich, has a new restaurant design created by downtown architect MSA Design, inspired by changes to the restaurant industry amid the coronavirus pandemic, and in an effort to bring the historic brand into the future.
CINCINNATI, OH
Sand Mountain Reporter

TASTE: Irresistible desserts for the holidays

It’s the holiday season and time for festive celebrations at home and with friends. Fill your dessert table with unique sweets, themed treats, and a whole host of taste tempting cakes, pies, and cookies. One of my favorite seasonal treats is very simple oatmeal cranberry cookie that has the “just the right amount” of white chocolate and brown sugar to sweeten it. Over the holidays, enjoy the small dinner parties as well as the large family buffets--those occasions where everyone brings a favorite dish--but be sure to save room for dessert.
FOOD & DRINKS
Mashed

28 Recipes To Make You The Star Of Your Holiday Cookie Swap

Have you ever been to a holiday cookie swap? If you haven't, you're missing out. The basic premise is simple: you show up to the house of a friend or family member, bearing the specified amount of home-baked cookies — typically between a half dozen and a dozen per guest attending the swap, recommends Pillsbury. Each guest brings their preferred variety of homemade treats, and (usually) all the delicious options are laid out on a table for all to admire. Using a tin or zip-top bags, guests help themselves to some of each cookie variety, going home at the end of the evening with a jam-packed selection of holiday classics such as gingerbread men, pecan snowballs, and chocolate crinkles.
RECIPES
WAKS 96.5 KISS-FM

WAKS 96.5 KISS-FM

Cleveland, OH
1K+
Followers
803
Post
372K+
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland #1 Hit Music Station

 https://kisscleveland.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy