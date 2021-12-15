This Cleveland Bakery Serves The Best Brownies In Ohio

Photo: Getty Images

There are tons of amazing desserts out there, and brownies are always a reliable choice to satisfy your sweet tooth.

There’s also no shortage of restaurants and bakeries to order a brownie from, so Eat This, Not That! pointed out the best ones in the U.S. in a report shared earlier this year. The ultimate food content hub noted that the brownie “made its first appearance in the 1896 edition of the Boston Cooking School Cookbook by the famed Fannie Farmer. Ever since then brownies have been gracing bakeshop dessert cases and kitchen counters with their unbelievable flavor and unforgettable texture. And we can understand why—just one bite and you are hooked.”

So, which brownie is the best one to order in Ohio ? Eat This, Not That! recommends trying the brownies at Presti’s Bakery, located in Cleveland. Here’s why Eat This, Not That! says those are the best brownies in the whole state: “For over a century, the family-owned Presti's Bakery in Ohio has been known for its large menu of breads, pastries, cookies, and specialty cakes. One of their most beloved items is their brownies, which taste delicious alone or alongside a warm cup of cappuccino.”

