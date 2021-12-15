This Chicago Shop Serves The Most Mouth-Watering Dessert In Illinois

Photo: Getty Images

The holiday season is here, and it’s the perfect time to sink your sweet tooth into your favorite desserts.

Eat This, Not That! knows that every state has one dessert that takes the cake. So, the ultimate food content hub spotlighted the best dessert in every state and shared its findings earlier this year. It was no easy feat to pick one dessert above the rest, but they compiled the list by considering reviews, talking to locals and even drawing from their own experiences: ”From decadent ice cream sundaes to slices of cake to over-the-top treats you may not have heard about yet, we scoured the country for the most iconic and truly beloved desserts that represent local flavors and tastes.”

So, what’s the most mouth-watering dessert in Illinois? Eat This, Not That! says a Rainbow Cone is irresistible. You can find it at Original Rainbow Cone, located in Chicago . Here’s why the Rainbow Cone stands out, according to Eat This, Not That! : “Since 1926, this scoop shop has been serving ice cream in Chicago. The Rainbow Cone made up of chocolate, orange sherbet, palmer house, pistachio, and strawberry is an over-the-top classic.”

