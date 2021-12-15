ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

This Chicago Shop Serves The Most Mouth-Watering Dessert In Illinois

By Kelly Fisher
WKSC 103.5 KISS FM
WKSC 103.5 KISS FM
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kmFPx_0dNlXW3t00
Photo: Getty Images

The holiday season is here, and it’s the perfect time to sink your sweet tooth into your favorite desserts.

Eat This, Not That! knows that every state has one dessert that takes the cake. So, the ultimate food content hub spotlighted the best dessert in every state and shared its findings earlier this year. It was no easy feat to pick one dessert above the rest, but they compiled the list by considering reviews, talking to locals and even drawing from their own experiences: ”From decadent ice cream sundaes to slices of cake to over-the-top treats you may not have heard about yet, we scoured the country for the most iconic and truly beloved desserts that represent local flavors and tastes.”

So, what’s the most mouth-watering dessert in Illinois? Eat This, Not That! says a Rainbow Cone is irresistible. You can find it at Original Rainbow Cone, located in Chicago . Here’s why the Rainbow Cone stands out, according to Eat This, Not That! : “Since 1926, this scoop shop has been serving ice cream in Chicago. The Rainbow Cone made up of chocolate, orange sherbet, palmer house, pistachio, and strawberry is an over-the-top classic.”

See the rest of the best desserts in the U.S. (according to the Eat This, Not That! team) here .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Popculture

McDonald's New Pizza Creation Might Become an Instant Favorite

Long ago, McDonald's once sold pizza and many enjoyed the pizza as a quick, cheap option compared to other pizza shops. The McPizza made the rounds in the early '90s and spread to 500 locations before fizzling out before 2000. Currently, you can only buy it at one McDonald's in Orlando, Florida, according to a fan wiki, but that might soon change with the newest pizza creation from the restaurant.
RESTAURANTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chicago, IL
Food & Drinks
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Lifestyle
Chicago, IL
Lifestyle
Local
Illinois Restaurants
State
Illinois State
Chicago, IL
Restaurants
Local
Illinois Food & Drinks
Mashed

Nearly 20% Agree This Is The Worst Store Bought Ice Cream Brand

How much do you love ice cream? If you're a fan of desserts in general, chances are you routinely crave this sweet, rich, frozen treat that always seems to hit the spot — whether it's enjoyed piled high on a waffle cone, buried under an avalanche of sundae toppings, or eaten straight from the pint. And while it's great fun to make your own ice cream or grab some at your local scoop shop, virtually every supermarket in the U.S. features freezer cases chock full of an almost staggering variety of brands and flavors to enjoy at home.
FOOD & DRINKS
Mashed

Beloved Chain Restaurants We Might Sadly Lose In 2022

With most restaurants, stores, and other businesses open once more, it seems as though the world is returning to normal again after pandemic-related shutdowns. While that's good news for most of us, it might be cold comfort to the 14% of all restaurants, or more than 90,000 businesses, that closed their doors as a result of COVID-19.
RESTAURANTS
WSET

Coca-Cola recall: Throw out these sodas and juices immediately

CINCINNATI (WKRC) — If you have a Coca-Cola, Minute Maid, or Sprite product in your fridge; you should take a look at two recent recalls by Coca-Cola. Food Safety Network reported that the products were recalled because they might contain metal objects. Coca-Cola recalled three Minute Maid products that...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Holiday Season#Food Drink#Palmer House
99.5 WKDQ

Massive Recall: If You Have These Drinks In Your Kitchen Throw Them Out Now

There has been a massive recall on several powdered drink mixes, and you are going to want to know about this. Kraft Heinz has announced a recall on several of their powdered drink mix products "due to the potential presence of foreign material, specifically very small pieces of metal or glass, that may have been introduced during production," according to The Food and Drug Administration. This recall covers select packages of Country Time Lemonade, Tang, Arizona Tea powdered beverages, and limited Kool-Aid powdered beverages with “Best When Used By” dates between May 10, 2023 and November 1, 2023.
FOOD & DRINKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Cakes
NewsBreak
Ice Cream
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
wtae.com

Pumpkin pie no longer America's favorite Thanksgiving pie, study says

Pumpkin pie is no longer America's favorite Thanksgiving pie. Google Trends data reveals that key lime pie is the most popular type of pie in the U.S. with it being the most Googled pie in eight different states. The study conducted by photographic and printing experts Printique discovered the most...
RESTAURANTS
Sand Mountain Reporter

TASTE: Irresistible desserts for the holidays

It’s the holiday season and time for festive celebrations at home and with friends. Fill your dessert table with unique sweets, themed treats, and a whole host of taste tempting cakes, pies, and cookies. One of my favorite seasonal treats is very simple oatmeal cranberry cookie that has the “just the right amount” of white chocolate and brown sugar to sweeten it. Over the holidays, enjoy the small dinner parties as well as the large family buffets--those occasions where everyone brings a favorite dish--but be sure to save room for dessert.
FOOD & DRINKS
Mashed

Oreo Just Announced 2 Unexpected New Cookie Flavors

The popular creme-stuffed cookie company, Oreo, has just unveiled two brand-new flavors set to launch in early 2022, just in time to ruin your healthy New Year's resolutions. The century-old brand has a long history of concocting new and innovative cookie flavors that keep fans guessing (and, most importantly, purchasing). Over the years, Oreo has unleashed over 65 new flavors of the cookies, ranging from classic combinations like Mint Oreos and Peanut Butter Oreos; to dessert-inspired cookies like Birthday Cake Oreos, Carrot Cake Oreos, and Red Velvet Oreos; to more outside-the-cookie-box flavors like Candy Corn Oreos and Swedish Fish Oreos.
FOOD & DRINKS
WKSC 103.5 KISS FM

WKSC 103.5 KISS FM

Chicago, IL
2K+
Followers
647
Post
651K+
Views
ABOUT

Chicago #1 Hit Music Station

 https://1035kissfm.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy