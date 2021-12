After a rough go of it in 2020, resulting from not holding roadblock fundraisers due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Disabled American Veterans Big Sandy Chapter 18 of Auxier was able to return to form this year and get back to their business of partnering with local Family Resource and Youth Services Center Coordinators to donate to Johnson County children in need, according to Big Sandy Chapter 18 DAV Treasurer and Secretary Bobby Trador.

JOHNSON COUNTY, KY ・ 17 DAYS AGO