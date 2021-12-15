We’re forever grateful for 2021 as it marked the return of live music after a complete shut down in 2020. After more than a year away from their fans due to the global pandemic, artists were eager to hit the road and fans were ready to meet them as live music has reached more value than ever before.

Listen to your favorite music now on Audacy and check out our all-new exclusive stations curated for fans, by fans

While some fans may have been more weary than others to attend in-person shows, tours still saw a strong showing of overjoyed audiences who were excited to witness a live show again — something that most will never take for granted again.

While touring surely looked different with constant COVID tests, various vaccination requirements, and last-minute postponements, these ten tours saw great success as they landed on Pollstar ’s list of the top 10 highest grossing tours of 2021.

10. Jonas Brothers — $42.5 Million

Listen to Jonas Brothers Radio

9. Phish — $44.4 Million

Listen to your favorite Phish songs along with other stellar improvisational Rock musicians on Audacy’s exclusive JamBand station

8. Dave Matthews Band — $46.0 Million

Chill out with music by Dave Matthews on Audacy’s exclusive Malibu station

7. Guns N’ Roses — $47.3 Million

Listen to Guns N' Roses Radio

6. Los Bukis — $49.7 Million

Experience music from the greats like Los Bukis on Audacy's exclusive Memorias station

5. Dead & Company — $50.2 Million

Rock out with music by Dead & Co. on Audacy’s Jam Band Festival Favorites exclusive station

4. Eagles — $59.2 Million

Listen to Eagles Radio

3. “The Hella Mega Tour” feat. Green Day, Fall Out Boy and Weezer — $67.3 Million

Revisit all the Alt-Rock hits of the '90s on Audacy’s Alterna 90s exclusive station

2. Harry Styles — $86.7 Million

Listen to your favorite Teen Bops by artists like Harry Styles on Audacy’s exclusive Teen Bops station

1. The Rolling Stones — $115.5 Million

Listen to The Rolling Stones Radio

LISTEN on the Audacy App

Sign up and follow Audacy

Faceboo k | Twitte r | Instagram