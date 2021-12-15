ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The top 10 highest-grossing tours of 2021

By Monica Rivera
 2 days ago

We’re forever grateful for 2021 as it marked the return of live music after a complete shut down in 2020. After more than a year away from their fans due to the global pandemic, artists were eager to hit the road and fans were ready to meet them as live music has reached more value than ever before.

While some fans may have been more weary than others to attend in-person shows, tours still saw a strong showing of overjoyed audiences who were excited to witness a live show again — something that most will never take for granted again.

While touring surely looked different with constant COVID tests, various vaccination requirements, and last-minute postponements, these ten tours saw great success as they landed on Pollstar ’s list of the top 10 highest grossing tours of 2021.

10. Jonas Brothers — $42.5 Million

9. Phish — $44.4 Million

8. Dave Matthews Band — $46.0 Million

7. Guns N’ Roses — $47.3 Million

6. Los Bukis — $49.7 Million

5. Dead &amp; Company — $50.2 Million

4. Eagles — $59.2 Million

3. “The Hella Mega Tour” feat. Green Day, Fall Out Boy and Weezer — $67.3 Million

2. Harry Styles — $86.7 Million

1. The Rolling Stones — $115.5 Million

98online.com

Green Day, Fall Out Boy & Weezer's Hella Mega tour among highest-grossing tours of 2021

The Hella Mega tour brought in a hell of a lot of money. According to new data released by Pollstar, the tour, which featured a triple bill of Green Day, Fall Out Boy and Weezer, was the third-highest-grossing trek of 2021, earning about $67.3 million. Only The Rolling Stones and One Direction‘s Harry Styles brought in more cash with their tours, which grossed $115.5 million and $86.7 million, respectively.
Southwest Virginia Today

Top 20 Global Concert Tours from Pollstar

The Top 20 Global Concert Tours ranks artists by average box office gross per city and includes the average ticket price for shows Worldwide. The list is based on data provided to the trade publication Pollstar by concert promoters and venue managers. Week of 12/13/2021 :. TOP 20 GLOBAL CONCERT...
river1037.com

The Rolling Stones Had the Top-Grossing North American Tour of 2021

Pollstar released their year-end data for the top-grossing North American tours from November 19th of last year to November 17th of this year. The Rolling Stones had the highest grossing tour ($115.5 million), followed by Harry Styles ($86.7 million). The Hella Mega Tour came in third, which was Green Day, Weezer, and Fall Out Boy ($67.3 million).
Dave Matthews
Harry Styles
Billboard

Harry Styles Hits Career High With Love on Tour’s Nearly $95 Million Gross

Harry Styles wrapped his Love on Tour on Nov. 28 in Long Island, N.Y. After 42 U.S. shows, Love on Tour closed with $94.7 million and 719,000 tickets sold. The trek began on Sept. 4 at the MGM Grand Garden in Las Vegas with $1.7 million and 13,400 tickets sold. Sold-out and among the strongest arena earnings of the year until that point, it was still a relatively modest start for the shaggy-haired boy-bander turned gender-bending pop superstar. By the end of the run, he was averaging $2.25 million and 17,100 tickets each night.
CELEBRITIES
country1037fm.com

Star Of Legendary Sitcom Found Dead

One of the biggest and most successful sitcoms of the 1970s/80s was “Happy Days.” As was the case in those days, to capitalize on that success, “spinoff” shows were developed from the original. “Happy Days” spawned “Mork and Mindy” (making a star of Robin Williams) and “Laverne and Shirley.” Cindy Williams and Penny Marshall (pictured above) starred in this brilliant comedy of two, single girls in Milwaukee working at a brewery and navigating life. Cindy’s (Shirley) boyfriend on the show was a dancer/singer/boxer, “Carmine ‘The Big Ragu’ Ragusa.” He was played by Eddie Mekka.
CELEBRITIES
disneydining.com

Two Beloved Disney Actors Pass Away Within Days of Each Other

Two beloved Hollywood actors well-known to Disney fans sadly passed within days of each other lastweek. Art LaFleur passed away at age 78 on November 17 — although his death was not reported until November 20 — Will Ryan passed away at the age of 72 on Friday, November 19. Ryan passed away after a short battle with cancer, and LaFleur died after a more than 10-year battle with Parkinson’s disease.
CELEBRITIES
metv.com

Chuck Connors turned down $10,000 because he refused to make fun of Westerns

"I proved I wasn't money hungry," the Rifleman star said. The Big Party was a kind of TV show they just don't make anymore. Premiering in 1959, the program was just what the title suggested — a posh soirée where celebrities mingled in their best evening wear. Sponsored by Revlon, The Big Party invited the likes of Rock Hudson, Sammy Davis Jr., Carol Channing and Eva Gabor to sip cocktails, sing at the piano and chit-chat. The CBS series ran for a very brief time but remains a fantastic snapshot of late-'50s Hollywood.
CELEBRITIES
purecountry1067.com

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani Announce Big News

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani are getting fans into the holiday spirit with their new holiday-themed radio show on Apple Music called “From Apple Music with Love.”. The newlyweds will play their favorite Christmas music, including music from their own Christmas albums, and share their cherished holiday stories. Upon the...
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Nicole Kidman Is Seen In Rare Photos With Daughters Sunday, 13, & Faith, 10, Arriving In Sydney — Photos

Nicole Kidman touched down in Sydney with daughters Sunday and Faith ahead of the Australian premiere of ‘Being the Ricardos.’. Nicole Kidman is back home in Australia with daughters Sunday, 13, and Faith, 10, after promoting her upcoming film Being the Ricardos in the states. The actress, 54, touched down in Sydney Airport with her kids on Thursday, Dec. 9, looking casual in black pants and a sweater vest, as seen in photos HERE.
CELEBRITIES
Variety

‘The Masked Singer’ Finale Reveals Queen of Hearts as Winner: Here’s the Identity of the Final Two Celebrities

SPOILER ALERT: Do not read ahead if you have not watched “The Masked Singer” Season 6, Episode 13, “Finale,” which aired Dec. 16 on Fox. When it comes to the Queen of Hearts, there’s no playing. Singer/songwriter Jewel was unmasked as the Season 6 winner of “The Masked Singer,” having wowed the show’s panelists and fans while disguised as the Queen of Hearts. Jewel beat out runner-up Todrick Hall, who was unmasked as the Bull. Jewel told Variety that she signed on to do “The Masked Singer” for a number of reasons, starting with the fact that it allowed her to maintain...
sidestagemagazine.com

The Pretty Reckless Release “Death By Rock And Roll” Commentary Edition

THE PRETTY RECKLESS RELEASE COMMENTARY EDITION OF DEATH BY ROCK AND ROLL. THE PRETTY RECKLESS have released a commentary version of their No.1-charting album Death By Rock And Roll. The band and producer Jonathan Wyman offer full commentary on each of the album’s tracks on this special edition, out now. Get it here.
102.9 WBLM

Watch KISS’ Gene Simmons Join Foo Fighters Onstage, Give Dave Grohl a Tip

Foo Fighters brought KISS’ Gene Simmons out onstage when they played Las Vegas last week, and Simmons humorously handed Dave Grohl a cash tip. That's what appears to happen in fan-captured video of the quick encounter. And for a musician such as Simmons, who says he makes money at an Olympic level now, dropping a buck is apt praise.
Variety

Monkees’ Manager on Michael Nesmith’s Final Months: ‘He Died Knowing They Were Beloved — He Finally Got It’

In the future, when they talk about performers who did it all the way to the end, they may talk about Michael Nesmith, who died Friday of heart failure at 78. When he enthusiastically pushed to do a Monkees farewell tour this fall with his longtime compatriot Micky Dolenz, he probably had little idea that the end was so close at hand, but certainly he and others knew that the window was closing on how long he had to put himself out in front of fans for any extended trek. Monkees devotees who saw the first few shows on the...
24/7 Wall St.

The Most Covered Song In Music History

Some of the most successful singers of all time did not begin their careers as singers. They started out as songwriters. Ed Sheeran wrote songs for others before he became a megastar. So did Katy Perry. On the other hand, some songwriters wrote songs for other artists throughout their careers. The Bee Gees did this […]
ETOnline.com

Cardi B Shares Rare Video of Baby Boy in Birthday Tribute to Offset

Cardi B may not be sharing her 3-month-old son's name with the world just yet, but she is giving fans a sweet look at the little cutie. In a touching birthday tribute post to her husband, Offset, Cardi shared a precious video from the hospital with the 30-year-old Migos rapper cradling his son and rocking him back and forth.
musictimes.com

Stevie Nicks Used To Have This MAJOR Problem Starting Out As a Solo Singer

Stevie Nicks has been one of the pillars of the music industry. She was able to make a name for herself without using the name of her band "Fleetwood Mac,"; however, it's not easy for everyone to achieve this kind of goal without some hurdles along the way. According to...
