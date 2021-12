Fans felt real frustration when Microsoft and 343 Industries' announced the delay of "Halo Infinite" by a year. It came after premiering the first look at the title's gameplay to the world. Almost immediately, fans took to Twitter to decry the demo's graphics, comparing the look of it to previous entries. For some gamers, they'd already been waiting over five years for a follow-up; for others, "Halo Infinite" represented a chance to fall in love with the series again after the divisive games following the split between Bungie and Microsoft. However, it looks like the delay may have actually been a blessing in disguise. 343 Industries has had time to polish and course-correct on elements of "Halo Infinite" that have worried fans, and its been done with some unexpected assistance.

